Tottenham transfer: Postecoglou makes massive U-turn after latest offer is turned down

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is now ready to keep Emerson Royal at the club despite interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window with two players heading into the club and seven leaving.

Radu Dragusin joined from Genoa in a €30m deal, following confirmation that former Chelsea forward Timo Werner had arrived on a loan deal until the end of the season from RB Leipzig.

Ivan Perisic, Ashley Phillips, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon have all departed Spurs on loan, while former club captain Hugo Lloris has moved permanently to Major League Soccer side LAFC.

But there are likely to be more ins and outs at Tottenham before the end of the month with speculation swirling about a number of players.

There have been links to Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa as potential incomings, while defender Royal is one player mooted with a move away from north London.

Emerson was linked with a move away from Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window with his father insisting it was “time” for his son to leave for Real Madrid or another team who regularly wins titles.

Emerson Zulu told the Charla Podcast: “There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham. We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and to go to a team that fights for titles. I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid.”

It has been reported that Spurs have rejected a £21m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr with Football Insider now claiming that Royal ‘will stay at Tottenham beyond the 1st February cut-off’.

Tottenham are ‘unwilling to sanction his departure after he has emerged as a key player for Ange Postecoglou’ despite it emerging that Spurs ‘had been eager to get the Brazilian off their books last summer, but the manager has changed his mind and now wants to keep him after his impactful performances’.

The report from Football Insider adds that ‘their January business is likely to be over once they complete their move for Antonio Nusa, meaning Emerson will remain in north London for the remainder of the season’.

Emerson had fallen down the pecking order last season but Postecoglou has given him a platform to impress this term with the Brazil international making 21 appearances.