Tottenham transfer ‘priority’ revealed with Prem club ‘forced’ to consider sale of ‘Postecoglou player’

Tottenham are ‘prioritising’ the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and a striker, according to reports.

Gibbs-White has been linked with a transfer away from the City Ground in recent weeks after Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were hit with a points deduction for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

Spurs ‘prioritise’ Gibbs-White signing

This has put the club’s star players in the spotlight, with several reports claiming Forest will be forced to sell to help balance the books.

Gibbs-White has arguably been Forest’s top performer since returning to the top flight in 2022, while centre-back Murillo has been excellent this season.

The City Ground club could be willing to listen to offers for both players in the summer transfer window, with several top clubs looking at Murillo, including Arsenal.

It is unclear how much Gibbs-White would cost but there appears to be keen interest from Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs’ summer ‘priority’ is to land the English playmaker on top of a new striker.

This new report backs up one from the same outlet earlier this month, which claimed that Gibbs-White is viewed as a ‘Postecoglou player’ and someone who would fit the Australian’s style of play.

READ MORE: Ange Postecoglou sixth in Premier League manager rankings

It is now stated that due to their financial problems, Forest ‘could be forced to sell many of their key stars’ in the summer and Spurs are ready to take advantage.

Another player Spurs are keeping tabs on is Brentford’s Ivan Toney, with Postecoglou clearly eager to bolster his attack.

The report adds that a permanent deal for Timo Werner is up in the air. The German appears happy to stay in north London having joined from RB Leipzig on loan in January.

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior and Wolves’ Pedro Neto are also on Postecoglou’s summer wish list, it is claimed.

Spurs to ‘accept’ Hojbjerg bid

Meanwhile, Football Insider also report that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season, with the club ‘planning to accept an appropriate offer’.

Hojbjerg is eager to leave for regular playing time and expressed this desire in an interview earlier this week.

“Of course, I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club,” the Danish international revealed. “It’s not a secret, but it’s also not something I’m screaming about.

“I can go to bed at night knowing that I have done what I need to show the coach he has to believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it is the coach who has to explain why.”

READ MORE: Arsenal to beat Man City? Robbie Savage Premier League predictions matchday 29