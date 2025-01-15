PSG ‘prepare £42m offer’ for Tottenham starter as Spurs give stance over January transfer

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin has become Paris Saint-Germain’s top transfer target in the January window, according to reports.

Spurs are currently missing their two main starting centre-backs in Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, while other defenders Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie are also missing.

That has given Dragusin more of a regular place in Ange Postecoglou‘s starting XI this season after just four Premier League starts last term.

There were reports in November that Napoli and Juventus were interested in the Romania international but the Tottenham centre-back’s agent Florin Manea ruled out any potential transfer.

Manea said: “It is an honour for Radu to be wanted by teams like Napoli and Juve, but right now they are just rumours.”

He continued: “We are focused on Tottenham. He still has five years left on his contract. It is not easy to go to a top club and impose yourself right away, he is still 22-years-old.”

Manea added: “If he never plays this season it is normal that other evaluations will be made: in January he won’t move, in June he will be evaluated.”

But now Spanish publication Fichajes claim that French giants PSG are ‘interested’ in Dragusin and the Ligue 1 side ‘consider him a priority target to strengthen their defence’.

PSG are ‘preparing’ an offer for the Tottenham centre-back and that bid ‘would be around 50 million euros (£42m), although the London team does not seem willing to facilitate his departure’.

For Spurs’ part, it is understood that ‘losing a player with his potential would be a hard blow, something that the board wants to avoid at all costs’.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham ‘prepared to test’ Man Utd with £60m bid for Garnacho; ‘desperate’ Red Devils ‘open’ to deal

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Spurs overtake Arsenal in January

👉 F36Skive: 365 seconds to name the north London derby top scorers…

One player who has been linked with move to Tottenham is Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reckons a move to Spurs or Newcastle United would be good for the stopper.

Parker told SpilXperten: “I think he’s been really good. It’s a bit difficult to be a goalkeeper for Leicester because their defense allows so many chances.

“I can definitely see him at a top club. Both Newcastle and Tottenham need a new goalkeeper, so I think they should take a look at him. It would be a great step for him.

“He’s not English, so he probably doesn’t feel the absolute need to play in the Premier League. And if we look at other leagues, he could easily play for a top club there as well.

“He’s a modern goalkeeper but also exceptional on the line, so I think he has the complete package. I really believe he has the potential to become one of the best in the world, but that also requires him to move away from Leicester.”