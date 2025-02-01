Tottenham transfer ‘pushed’ after Romano reveals ‘internal’ fear as one star’s ‘injury could be serious’

According to reports, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up talks regarding Fikayo Tomori’s potential return to the Premier League.

Spurs are working to complete a couple of signings before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

One of Ange Postecoglou‘s priorities is to sign a new centre-back as they have been dogged by injuries in this department this season.

Tottenham have been without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for much of this season as Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Djed Spence and Co. have been used out of position at centre-back.

Van de Ven returned to Tottenham’s starting XI against Elfsborg in the Europa League, but their injury woes worsened as Radu Dragusin was forced off after replacing the Dutchman at half-time.

Postecoglou – favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – has revealed that Dragusin is a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Brentford. He said: “We’ve got to let it settle down.

“We’ll get some more information over the weekend. He’s (unlikely to be) involved this weekend, at the moment. We’ll have to wait to see the extent of it.

“Hard to tell (the extent of the injury). It’s a knee (issue), (but we’ve) got to let it settle down. Always a concern when it’s a knee injury, but we have to wait and see”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has subsequently revealed that Spurs fear Dragusin’s injury “could be serious”.

He said: “Tottenham internally feel that Radu Dragusin’s knee injury could be serious, at least one and eventually two centre back will be joining in the final days.

“Negotiations are ongoing for Fikayo Tomori and more options in the shortlist.”

As mentioned, Spurs are monitoring Tomori and Romano confirms AC Milan are “pushing” to get this deal done.

He said: “AC Milan are pushing to get Fikayo Tomori’s sale to Tottenham done.

“Negotiations ongoing on player side for personal terms, Milan want to move on and sign new CB.”

27-year-old Tomori progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but was unable to establish himself as a consistent starter before leaving for AC Milan. He has made 163 appearances for the Serie A giants since his move to Italy in January 2021.

However, Tomori has slipped in the pecking order this season and has only made nine Serie A starts.

On Friday evening, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed the fee they are “hoping” to get for the defender.

Jacobs said: “Spurs advancing in talks with Milan for Fikayo Tomori.

“Milan hoping for €30m. Nothing agreed with club or player yet, but Spurs moving to add defensive cover before the window shuts.”