Tottenham transfer: ‘One to watch’ – Spurs rival Man City for France Under-18 international

Bastien Meupiyou has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Man City.

Tottenham are rivalling fellow Premier League side Manchester City for Nantes youngster Bastien Meupiyou, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active sides in the January transfer window with Ange Postecoglou bringing in two new signings and allowing seven players to leave.

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner has signed on loan for the rest of the season from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, while Radu Draguson has joined in a €30m permanent transfer from Serie A outfit Genoa.

There are still rumours that they could be in the market for another one or two new signings before the window shuts with Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Djurgardens’ Lucas Bergvall all linked.

And now RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins has claimed Tottenham are now set to compete with Man City for the services of Nantes youngster Meupiyou – but a deal will have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Hawkins wrote on X: “Tottenham and Manchester City monitoring Bastien Meupiyou. The French defender will stay in Nantes.

“Lens made an offer this winter. Rejected by Nantes who wants to extend his contract (June 2025). One to watch next summer.”

Tottenham beat Brentford 3-2 on Wednesday night in a chaotic encounter in north London and James Maddison insists there is “no ceiling” on what Spurs can achieve this season.

Maddison said: “I feel really positive. We’ve had a very stop-start season with injuries and suspensions. We started really well and had the same XI for 10 or 11 games in a row, which is very rare in the Premier League. That Chelsea game (which Spurs lost 4-1) was a crazy game.

“The main question I get asked is, ‘What’s the aim for Tottenham this year?’ I don’t think the gaffer wants to put a limit on it.

“There’s no ceiling because there’s more chance of something special happening. We’re three points behind second place, so let’s not put a ceiling on it. Let’s take it game by game.

“We could go on a run. If you don’t believe something special can happen, then nothing can ever happen.”

Tottenham lost four of their five Premier League matches without Maddison as he missed the best part of three months with angle ligament damage.

Maddison added: “It’s lovely to be back. When you’re starved doing what you love, that reminded me why I love football.

“The first half was stop-start, a lot of stoppages, which is how they have been successful.

“Second half we created a lot of chances, scored some goals, but it’s never simple – there’s always a lot of goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”