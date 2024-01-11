Tottenham transfer: Romano reveals three deals Spurs will look to do after Dragusin success

Tottenham are still looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the winter transfer market so far with Tottenham announcing the signing of former Chelsea striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

Radu Dragusin completed medical tests on Wednesday ahead of a €30m transfer from Genoa with Djed Spence going in the other direction on a temporary deal.

But Tottenham are far from done in the the January transfer window with potential incomings and outgoings still to sort before the end of the month.

Romano has claimed that a deal for Gallagher is one they are hoping to get over the line with the Chelsea midfielder “admired” by Ange Postecoglou, while Eric Dier and Bryan Gil are on the exit ramp.

Transfer expert Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The Radu Dragusin saga was a crazy story – things were very advanced for him to join Tottenham, everything was agreed, but then Bayern Munich also really tried to make the move happen. They had contacts on the player side, and then they presented a formal offer, and an important one, to Genoa.

“For Spurs, they included Djed Spence as part of the deal, and some add-ons, but Bayern decided to go for a cash proposal of around €30m, and Genoa decided to accept both proposals.

“Tottenham decided to then change the structure of the proposal, and they eventually got the green light. It’s €25m with €5m in very easy add-ons, so it’s almost guaranteed €30m for Genoa, and Spence on loan to the Serie A club.

“Conor Gallagher remains admired by Ange Postecoglou, the interest is there, but I’m not aware of any direct negotiations at the moment. It won’t be easy because Gallagher is an important player for Chelsea.

“The priority for Spurs this January, in any case, was a defender and an offensive player, and so Dragusin is coming, while Werner has been confirmed.

“I think next for Tottenham they will try to complete some outgoings, like Eric Dier, let’s see what happens with him and Bayern. Bryan Gil could also be one to watch, so it could be an open situation in the next week, but Gallagher won’t be an easy signing because Chelsea will ask for a lot of money.

“I think the most realistic way for Tottenham to afford the deal would be to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg or loan him out with an obligation to buy, and it’s not easy at this point.”