Tottenham transfer: Romano confirms ‘deal is absolutely on’ for Serie A star but Spurs will pay ‘higher fee’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Tottenham should tie up a deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin after landing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Spurs have had a promising first season under Ange Postecoglou with Tottenham leading the way in the Premier League earlier in the season before injuries to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven knocked them slightly off track.

Five wins from their last six in all competitions has seen Postecoglou’s side return to form with Spurs now fifth in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Their squad has been thin in some areas this season with Postecoglou identifying the need for a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

There have been links to Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo but it now seems as though Tottenham are pursuing Dragusin despite Florin Manea, the Romanian’s agent, claiming last week that his client “does not want to leave” Genoa.

“He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for,” Manea said to TV Play. “We were contacted by Saudi Pro League clubs, but he did not even want to listen to their proposals. Personally, I have not been contacted by Napoli, Roma or Milan.

“In any case, Radu is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season, it would be like leaving some unfinished business for him. I have had contact with clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham and others, but at this moment he does not want to leave.”

But Romano insists Dragusin has “already agreed personal terms” and that the “deal is absolutely on” in this transfer window as they turn their attention from Werner to the Genoa defender.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Timo Werner is expected to be announced as a new Tottenham player in the next couple of days. He will travel to London to complete his medical tests and sign his contract to join on loan from RB Leipzig.

“Negotiations are also ongoing between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin. I told you recently that Spurs had already agreed personal terms with the talented young defender, and now positive contacts have taken place between the two clubs.

“The situation is that Genoa were starting with an asking price of around €35m, then down to €30m. Tottenham made an initial €23m verbal proposal, but they are now moving towards a higher fee. The deal is absolutely on, it’s progressing well and moving towards the crucial final stages. It’s not done yet, but it’s really concrete and Tottenham hope to sign Dragusin by next week.”