Tottenham transfers: Romano gives ‘here we go’ for ex-Man Utd man as £21m flop is given ‘escape route’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the “final green light has been given” for Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon to complete a loan move to Brentford.

Spurs have been the most active Premier League club in the summer window so far with Timo Werner joining from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, while Radu Dragusin has arrived from Genoa on a permanent deal for around €30m.

Now they are concentrating on getting some players off their wage bill, while still reportedly pursuing a move for a new midfielder with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reportedly at the top of their list.

Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips have all departed this winter and now Reguilon is the next player to leave with transfer expert Romano confirming that the Spaniard will sign for Brentford for the remainder of the season.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The agreement between Tottenham and Brentford for Sergio Reguilon is completed – the final green light has been given for the Spanish left-back to spend the rest of the season at Brentford. It’s a loan with no buy option, with Brentford covering the main part of the player’s salary.

“Reguilon spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United, but they activated the break clause for him to return to Tottenham this January. He also didn’t want to stay at United because he wanted to play regularly, so it didn’t work out but he’s now on his way to Brentford – here we go.”

And Bryan Gil, who has been limited to just two Premier League starts this season and a total of 187 minutes over nine appearances, could follow Reguilon out of Tottenham this winter.

The Daily Mail insist that Serie A side Fiorentina – who are currently fourth in the Italian top flight – ‘are keen on a deal’ for Gil with the winger frustrated at his lack of game time under Postecoglou.

Gil, who has four caps for the Spanish national team, has had loans at Valencia and Sevilla since joining Spurs for £21m in 2021 and now Fiorentina are ‘one of the clubs ready to offer him an escape route as they look for reinforcements in their bid to finish in the top four’.

