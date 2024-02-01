Tottenham transfer: Romano claims Spurs are ‘trying to hijack’ deadline day deal ‘in every possible way’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are “trying to hijack” Barcelona’s deadline day deal for Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall “in every possible way”.

Spurs have already been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer market with Ange Postecoglou bringing in two new signings and allowing another seven players to leave.

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner joined on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season, while Radu Dragusin has arrived from Serie A side Genoa in a €30m deal.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher among other potential late moves.

And now Bergvall looks like one of the most likely deals Tottenham will do on deadline day with Romano claiming they are trying everything to land the Sweden international.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column:”Lucas Bergvall is in Barcelona with his family and we know Barca have an agreement with Djurgardens to sign this boy for next summer, but it’s also important to say that Tottenham are calling Bergvall every single hour to try to hijack the deal.

“Barcelona are in very advanced talks and they are pushing to get the final green light from the player after multiple meetings, but Tottenham are trying to hijack the move in every possible way by offering an important contract.

“Bergvall has also been in London to visit Tottenham, they will try to the final minute even if Barcelona remain confident. Let’s see what happens as we know crazy things can happen on Deadline Day.”

And former Tottenham scout Bryan King insists there is “no reason why Tottenham shouldn’t rival Barcelona for his signature”.

King told Tottenham News: “Spurs have missed out on four or five young players and won’t want to miss out again, but I am not sure how they can offer a kid playing in Sweden a big role at the club.

“Especially when they have their full team available, it is hard to see a 17-year-old getting into that side.

“Having said that, I am all for bringing in foreign talent, as long as it suits the club and suits the player. Tottenham is a great place to develop, they have a fantastic stadium and fantastic training facilities.

“There is no reason why Tottenham shouldn’t rival Barcelona for his signature because at this moment in time, Spurs are as big as Barcelona, maybe not in name but certainly as a club.

“This one looks as if it will go down to the wire.”