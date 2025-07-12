Romano rules out Tottenham transfer after club ‘never sent any official proposal’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there is “nothing at this stage” between Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and Atletico Madrid.

The north London club have completed five deals so far this summer with Luka Vuskovic joining from Hajduk Split, Kota Takai arriving from Kawasaki Front and Mohammed Kudus sealing a big-money deal from West Ham, while Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have completed permanent moves after successful loan spells.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is currently the only player Tottenham have sold this summer with the Denmark international moving to Marseille, while Fraser Forster and Sergio Reguilon left on free transfers.

Tottenham are in a good position to hang onto some of its best players because of Champions League qualification, despite their horrific 17th-placed finish last season.

And they are also looking to continue to add some quality to improve Thomas Frank’s squad after the head coach joined from Brentford to succeed Ange Postecoglou.

Romero could have been one player departing this summer if Tottenham hadn’t qualified for the Champions League but Romano expects the Argentina international to stay despite reported interest from Atletico Madrid.

READ: Stunning Spurs double swoop worth £115m among biggest steps down in transfer history

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Despite all the stories you’ve heard this summer, Cuti Romero is not going to Atletico Madrid.

“The appreciation is quite obvious, Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the world. But Atletico Madrid never sent an official proposal to Tottenham and also never sent any official proposal to the player in terms of personal terms.

“We heard many times ‘it was done’ with the player, ‘it was going to get done’ between the clubs… there is nothing at this stage between Romero and Atletico Madrid.

“I expect Romero probably this summer to stay at Tottenham unless something surprising happens.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Brentford ‘braced’ for Wissa offer from Tottenham but deal rests on Mbeumo future

👉 Ex-Tottenham star Gareth Bale confirms ‘brand new offer’ as Welsh star tries to buy boyhood club

👉 Every £50m+ transfer between Premier League clubs underlines tax paid for Kudus, Elanga and more

Touching on the collapse of the Morgan Gibbs-White deal from Nottingham Forest, Romano added: “Forest have started working on legal action against Tottenham.

“They believe that the way they used to proceed with the release clause was not the correct way, that they were not authorised to speak to the player. They’re not happy at all.

“They spoke to the Premier League and now the Premier League will investigate into this story.

“But Tottenham maintain their position, they are convinced about their behaviour and want to proceed with the deal. They want to sign the player.

“Nottingham Forest are prepared to fight and so let’s see what will happen there. But for sure the Gibbs-White deal now has an issue to resolve between the two clubs.”