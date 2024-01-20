Tottenham transfer: Romano strikes Spurs blow as ‘race remains open’ for third winter target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the “race remains open” for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa despite claims Tottenham have tied up a deal.

Spurs have been one of the busiest sides in the winter transfer market with Timo Werner arriving on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin joining in a €30m deal from Serie A outfit Genoa.

The Premier League club have also allowed six players to leave on loan, including Ivan Perisic who left for Hajduk Split on Friday, while Hugo Lloris left in a permanent transfer to Major League Soccer side LAFC.

And strong reports emerged on Friday in Belgium indicating that Tottenham were on the verge of a third winter incoming with claims Club Brugge’s Nusa was close to joining.

Belgian newspaper HLN claimed that Nusa ‘appears to be on his way to Tottenham’ but did insist that the transfer ‘has not yet been completed’.

But the outlet was as confident as you can be that a €30m deal will go through before the end of the window and insisted that ‘barring any surprises’ Nusa will be a new Tottenham player in January.

HLN insisted that a transfer ‘will be completed within the foreseeable future’ and that Nusa will then remain at Club Brugge until the end of the season to continue his development.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘also showed interest’ and now an update from Romano might worry Tottenham fans.

The transfer expert insists that a deal for Nusa is not sealed and that “the race remains open to other clubs too” despite further Spurs talks in the near future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I expect Tottenham to push for Antonio Nusa in the next days, as talks are taking place and will continue.

“The player is clear that he wants to finish the season at Brugge and then maybe leave in the summer.

“Let me clarify guys that nothing is done with Spurs, so the race remains open to other clubs too.”

Ange Postecoglou has been a breath of fresh air at Tottenham this season with his attacking style of play and the former Celtic boss is pleased to have the board’s backing in the transfer window.

Reacting to the incomings of Werner and Dragusin, Postecoglou has revealed that everyone at the club were “all very aligned” in their transfer goals for early January.

“It’s easier said than done because while we might have a desire to do things early, you’ve got to have all parties agreeing to that and it’s not easy to do, especially in January,” Postecoglou said before their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“The key thing for us was from the chairman to Johan and his team and Scott, we were all very aligned in what we wanted and we got our targets early.

“It was pretty clear what we wanted to do and if it didn’t happen, then we’ve moved on. But I think the fact that we were all pretty aligned on what our objectives were allowed us to be sitting here now with two players in – not so much for Sunday, but we know we’ve got a two-week break which means we get at least a couple of weeks to get the lads up to speed.

“We had some pretty clear objectives. If there’s an opportunity for us to get better, we’ll take it, but what we were trying to achieve going into it, I’m really pleased we’ve got two players in who I think will play a really important part for us.”