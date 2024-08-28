Tottenham transfer: Romano makes ‘two more signings’ claim as one transfer is ‘prioritised’

Tottenham could make as many as “two more signings” before the transfer deadline on Friday, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have made five transfers so far this summer with Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang all joining Ange Postecoglou’s side this summer.

14 players have left the club on transfers, frees or loan deals with Postecoglou trimming his squad ahead of deadline day and there could be a couple of new additions before the end of the window.

That is according to Romano, who reckons there is “still the possibility to do one or two more signings” before the deadline on Friday.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “I would not exclude anything from Tottenham. Apart from Solanke, who was always the top target, all other signings they’ve been very good at keeping in the background. I think, for Tottenham, there’s still the possibility to do one or two more signings.

“I’m not sure it’s going to be two, but it could be. I think Tottenham are going to be one of the clubs to follow in the final days.”

And Football Insider insist that Spurs ‘are prioritising a late-window deal for a centre-back’ with just a few days of the transfer window left.

It is understood that Tottenham are ‘also lining up a move for a new central midfielder’ while they have ‘identified centre-back as a key position where more depth is required in the 2024-25 campaign’.

Solanke, who cost Spurs £65m from Bournemouth, has been their marquee signing of the summer and former Premier League midfielder Gordan Strachan reckons Postecoglou has found his man to “apply the finishing touch”.

Strachan told Lord Ping: “I think Solanke is more than just a goal-scorer; he’s a threat all the time, he wants to go in behind.

“Everyone always talks about a striker getting you 20 or 25 goals a season, but I don’t think that many teams play with one striker that is the complete focal point of a team, where all of the other players are there to feed him.

“I think Ange wants all of his players in the attacking areas to contribute for him. That’s what happened with his Celtic teams – it wasn’t about one man taking on the scoring burden, it was about everyone chipping in.

“He’ll look at it and think, ‘what can my front three give me?’ He’ll be looking at total goals, so he’ll be happy if Solanke gets 15 goals and Son or Kulusevski get 10 each. That’s what he’ll be aiming for.

“If you’re looking for an out-and-out finisher, then you have to watch Manchester City. Everyone always talks about the limited number of touches that Erling Haaland has, but it’s a complete nonsense because he is in the team to finish off the moves and he does it brilliantly. Keep him as far away from the game as possible. Ange played a bit like that at Celtic with Kyogo finishing everything.

“He’ll get all of his players to play around Solanke and to create opportunities for him, but Solanke may have to make a few adjustments to his game and resist the urge to drop off, because we know he’s got the ability to do that.

“Tottenham definitely needed a player to apply the finishing touch. Hopefully, Ange has found that man in Dom Solanke.”