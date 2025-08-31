Tottenham transfer ‘not dead in the water’ but deal for Aston Villa star now seen as ‘difficult’

Savinho is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

Tottenham are “not letting go” in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho ahead of the summer transfer deadline, according to reports.

Tottenham have already brought in Xavi Simons in recent days as they got their attacking midfielder to help with the absence of James Maddison, who is likely to miss most of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Thomas Frank’s outfit are also after a winger with Savinho on their list of targets for most of the summer as they look to add attacking options.

Spurs have already submitted two bids to the Citizens for the Brazil international with the rejected offers worth £43m and £60m respectively.

Despite that, TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey insists that Tottenham have not given up in their pursuit of Savinho and could try again before the transfer deadline.

Bailey said: “Spurs love Savinho and are not letting this go, am told to keep an eye on this – it is not dead in the water yet.”

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is another attacking midfielder that Tottenham have been linked with – but Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke reckons a deal for the England international now looks “difficult to do”.

O’Rourke said: “Aston Villa don’t really want to lose any of their best players right now.

“Unai Emery’s been restricted in the transfer market bringing signings in, so he won’t really want to lose one of his star players – and there’s no doubt Morgan Rogers is that prize asset.

“Villa will do everything they can to keep hold of him – with such a huge price tag involved, it makes any deal so late in the window even more difficult to do.”

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney can’t understand why Tottenham didn’t attempt to sign Man City’s Jack Grealish before he moved on loan to Everton.

Deeney told talkSPORT: “With Maddison going down, they have to look at that No.10.

“I still think it’s a perfect landing spot for Jack Grealish, personally. I think it’s a wonderful landing spot.

“We’re being told Tottenham have played down their interest in Jack, but you’re talking about someone who has won.

“Whatever people want to say about Jack, he’s been at City, he’s used to winning, he knows the level, knows the standard, and he’s an upgrade on everything Tottenham have got there.

“Maddison won’t play this season and they have missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White. So the fact that they’re playing their interest in Jack Grealish down, to me, is daft.”