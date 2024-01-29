Tottenham transfer: Spurs ‘hijack’ mooted despite Palace ‘leading race’ and pursuing agreement ‘ASAP’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur ‘could hijack’ Crystal Palace in the race to sign Adam Wharton from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old has been one of the breakout stars in the Championship this season as he has grabbed two goals and three assists in his 26 league appearances.

Spurs have been busy this month as they have brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively. And having missed out on Brentford-bound Antonio Nusa, it is being reported that their new priority is to sign a centre-midfielder.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with Tottenham but it was claimed earlier this month that Wharton is viewed as a suitable ‘alternative’ and they are looking to ‘strike an early deal’ with Blackburn.

In recent days, Crystal Palace appear to have moved ahead of Spurs in the race to sign Wharton and they have had a £18.5m bid rejected by Blackburn.

A report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Spurs ‘could hijack’ Palace’s attempts to sign Wharton but Roy Hodgson’s side are ‘not giving up’. He adds.

‘I’m told the Selhurst Park club will return with another bid and are very keen to agree a deal this month. Blackburn are reluctant to lose wonderkid midfielder Wharton and will hold out for around £25million. ‘Some reports have suggested Rovers want the midfielder loaned back for the rest of this season – but Palace want the teenager in right now as they are short in midfield following Cheick Doucoure’s serious injury. ‘Tottenham are interested in the talented Wharton and have watched him in action regularly, while Newcastle and Wolves are also keen. ‘Crystal Palace are currently leading the race and are the only team to have formalised their interest at this stage, with Spurs looking elsewhere for midfield reinforcements at this time. However, club chiefs are mindful they may be beaten to his signature in the summer window and are working hard to strike a deal as soon as possible.’

It was expected that the signing of a new midfielder would lead to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving. But his lawyer – Lars Halgreen – has told German journalist Florian Plettenberg that the Denmark international will be sticking with Tottenham until the summer at least.

“Despite rumours and noise the player always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham,” he told Plettenberg.

“The player never asked to leave now. He’s very ambitious for Tottenham and Denmark. Continuing to keep improving himself, like he did all his career.

“He’s a strong character and player, his only focus is Tottenham to finish the season well and to help as much as possible. Pierre always liked challenges.“