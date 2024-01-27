Tottenham transfer: Spurs set to make ‘last-gasp bid’ for Prem star to satisfy Postecoglou ‘priority’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to step up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher before the transfer window closes.

Spurs have been active during this month’s transfer window. They finalised deals for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively earlier this month and they are now pushing to sign Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa.

Newcastle United are also understood to admire Nusa, but PA Sport reporter George Sessions has backed Tottenham to beat their rivals in the race to sign the winger.

“The second half of the window has been focused on [Nusa],” Sessions said via The Spurs Chat Podcast.

“I wouldn’t panic too much that it happened last week that the news broke and nothing has happened since.

“I wouldn’t worry too much. Spurs clearly want Antonio Nusa and in the summer they were mentioned as well, so he’s been on the radar a long time.”

“If I were to stick my neck on the line I would say that Spurs will probably get this done, especially with this being a loan that suits Club Brugge.”

Tottenham have also been linked with Chelsea star Gallagher, who is due to be out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Gallagher was initially expected to leave Chelsea during last year’s summer transfer window amid interest from Spurs and West Ham but he has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The midfielder has captained Chelsea for much of this campaign but the London outfit may have to cash in on him to ease their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues.

A report from Football Insider claims ‘Tottenham are readying a shock last-gasp bid to prise Gallagher from Chelsea before the January window closes’.

Spurs’ ‘revived interest in Gallagher’ comes after’ failing to sign Man City ace Kalvin Phillips this month and struggling to bring in the midfielder Ange Postecoglou wants’. The report adds.