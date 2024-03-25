According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘ready to low-ball’ Chelsea with an ‘early’ bid for England international Conor Gallagher.

The centre-midfielder is due to be out of contract at the end of next season and he is yet to commit his future to the Premier League giants.

Gallagher to Spurs?

Gallagher was initially expected to leave Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window as part of a major overhaul. He was linked with Tottenham and West Ham but he ended up sticking around.

This season has been difficult for head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his squad but Gallagher – who has captained Chelsea for much of this campaign – has been one of their shining lights.

Pochettino’s future is in doubt but he understandably wants Gallagher to remain at Chelsea. However, Todd Boehly has reportedly ‘gone against’ the head coach and has decided ‘to sell’ the 24-year-old this summer.

This reported decision has been made amid growing fears that Chelsea will be given a points deduction next season for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has warned the Blues that sanctions are ‘coming’ next season.

The cut-off date for Chelsea to submit their accounts for the 2023/24 season is June 30 so they may be forced to sell one or two players during the early weeks of the summer window to ease their PSR fears.

‘Low-ball’ offer…

According to Football Insider, Spurs are ‘ready to low-ball Chelsea and strike a cut-price early deal’ to land Gallagher.

Tottenham are said to be ‘preparing to table an early summer bid’ for Gallagher which will be worth between ‘£30-40m’. The report adds.

‘Gallagher has 12 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are willing to listen to offers to help balance their finances. ‘Tottenham are set to drive a “hard bargain” and “low-ball” the Blues as they are aware of their troubling financial situation and their need to raise funds this summer. ‘Chelsea are on the brink of breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules and need to raise funds before the cut-off date of June 30. ‘Spurs are willing to table a bid before the June deadline but their opening offer is well below Chelsea’s asking price of £50million. The North London side also showed interest in Gallagher over the January transfer window and they are set to reignite their interest in the summer.’

