Tottenham transfer: Spurs tipped to finalise ‘marquee signing’ ahead of Newcastle despite hijack claim

Antonio Nusa has been linked with a move to Tottenham and Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to beat several rivals in the race to sign 18-year-old Antonio Nusa from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Spurs have been active during this month’s transfer window as they have brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

After these deals were completed, it was revealed that Tottenham were targeting a ‘third marquee signing’ before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League outfit were initially being linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been linked with a move elsewhere ahead of his contract expiry in 2024.

But more recently, Spurs have turned their attention to signing Nusa from Club Brugge. The winger has four goals and three assists in his 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Nusa has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Miguel Almiron as Newcastle United make a ‘sensational hijack’ attempt but he is reportedly more likely to sign for Spurs.

PA Sport reporter George Sessions believes Spurs “will probably get this done”, with Nusa likely to return to Club Brugge on loan until the summer.

“The second half of the window has been focused on him,” Sessions said via The Spurs Chat Podcast.

“I wouldn’t panic too much that it happened last week that the news broke and nothing has happened since.

“I wouldn’t worry too much. Spurs clearly want Antonio Nusa and in the summer they were mentioned as well, so he’s been on the radar a long time.”

“If I were to stick my neck on the line I would say that Spurs will probably get this done, especially with this being a loan that suits Club Brugge.”

Regarding Gallagher, ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer explained why he thinks his former club need to keep the England international.

“I think even more now because of the amount of changes that Chelsea have had at this club. You want to have that connection still with the fans,” Schwarzer said on Sky Sports.

“When things aren’t going particularly well you want to have those players who are fans, who are genuine Chelsea fans.

“Mason Mount was another one – I know it hasn’t quite worked out for him as yet at Manchester United – but it would’ve been great, for me personally, to see him still here because I think he would have been a big-part player at this club but finances and rules.

“I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can play in the way Conor Gallagher plays and it would be a big blow for them. But unfortunately I think some of these decisions are out of their hands because of the decisions they’ve made over the last 12 to 18 months.”