Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to beat Aston Villa in the race to sign Hull City standout Jaden Philogene during this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Aston Villa but he left the Premier League club during last year’s summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £5m.

Philogene has been one of the best players in the Championship this season

The attacker has been in stunning form for the play-off candidates this season as he has eight goals and six assists in his 22 Championship appearances.

Hull are facing a fight to keep Philogene in the summer. It has been suggested that he could return to Aston Villa as they have the benefit of a £15m release clause.

According to reports, Villa are not alone in targeting Philogene as Tottenham are also being linked with the Hull City standout. TEAMtalk recently indicated that Ange Postecoglou’s side are ‘leading the chase’ to sign him.

Alan Hutton – who had spells at Villa and Tottenham during his playing career – believes Philogene is more likely to join Spurs in the summer as he will “want to move forward and try something else”.

“I think from a players point of view it depends how he left Villa,” Hutton told Villa News.

“Was it a case where he felt they didn’t want him, that he wasn’t getting the opportunities? That is going to come into it, if you feel like that was the case you’re going to go and try something new.

“Fair play to him, he’s left and gone to Hull and done really well and now other teams are looking and he might feel as though he doesn’t want to go back, he’ll want to move forward in his career and try something else.

“Obviously, Tottenham under Ange have been a breath of fresh air so that might be something that he may feel suits him better than going backwards.”

“He ticks a lot of boxes…”

Hutton has also praised the “outstanding” Hull star as he would “tick a lot of boxes” for Premier League clubs.

“I think you need to look at young and experienced players. There has to be a balance,” Hutton said to Football Insider.

“He ticks a lot of boxes and I don’t think Villa should have let him go, to be honest.

“His performances have been outstanding, absolutely amazing, so they can look to the future.

“To bring in a young and hungry player who works hard and has the technical ability to fit into their way of thinking is good moving forward.

“But you need to add that quality right now. It’s about getting that mixture right.”