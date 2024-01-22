Tottenham transfer: Spurs tipped to ‘strike early deal’ for ‘alternative’ to Chelsea star after move ‘collapse’

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly turned their attention to signing Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton after their deal for another target ‘collapsed’.

Spurs have been very active during this month’s winter transfer window as they have brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

After offloading Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence, Tottenham are reportedly turning their attention to signing a new midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were being heavily linked with Chelsea and England star Conor Gallagher at the start of the window.

The Blues academy product has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season but it has been suggested that the Premier League giants are open to a January sale with his current contract due to expire in 2025.

Spurs and West Ham were interested in Gallagher in the summer but he has captained Chelsea for most of this season.

The sale of an expensive homegrown talent would provide a big boost for Chelsea, who are struggling with Financial Fair Play issues.

But it was revealed towards the end of last week that Tottenham’s proposed January move for Gallagher has ‘collapsed’, while back-up target Kalvin Phillips is more likely to sign for West Ham.

Instead, Tottenham are reportedly turning their attention to Wharton. The 19-year-old has emerged as a top prospect for Blackburn as he has already made 39 appearances in the Championship and he has five goal involvements this season.

A report from Dean Jones for TEAMtalk reveals Wharton has been ‘identified as an alternative’ to Gallagher and they ‘could make an offer’ before the window closes.

It is noted that Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United have been tracking his progress, but Spurs ‘could decide to make a move’ if they miss out on Gallagher.

While Blackburn ‘would ideally prefer to keep hold of Wharton until the end of the season’, a ‘sizable bid’ would be ‘difficult to turn down’. The report adds.

‘We understand that Gallagher is set to reject all offers to leave the Blues, with West Ham also interested in alongside Spurs. ‘Tottenham could, therefore, firm up their interest in Wharton with a concrete bid in the coming days. ‘Jones claims that the North Londoners will ‘look to strike an early deal’ for the Blackburn star before the window slams shut. ‘He adds that a bid ‘of around £10m’ should be enough to secure the services of the much-admired teenager.’

Over the weekend, a report from Football Insider claimed 'Tottenham plan on letting go of a number of fringe squad players this month before bringing in a new midfielder late in the window' as it is now 'their pri