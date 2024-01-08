Tottenham transfer: Postecoglou told ‘stocking filler’ could force Spurs to sign him amid Nunez comparison

Graeme Souness insists incoming Tottenham signing Timo Werner falls into the same “category” as Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Spurs are one of the most active clubs in the current transfer window with the north Londoners set to complete their first signing over the next few days.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Werner’s imminent arrival at Tottenham on Monday, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Timo Werner is expected to be announced as a new Tottenham player in the next couple of days.

“He will travel to London to complete his medical tests and sign his contract to join on loan from RB Leipzig.”

Werner has already had a spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, where he scored just 23 goals in 89 matches in all competitions and ten in 56 Premier League fixtures.

And the Germany international will no doubt face many doubters on his return to England with former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan already making jokes about the incoming Tottenham signing’s finishing ability.

READ MORE: Huge Tottenham transfer blow as swap offer sees Euro giants take ‘pole’ in race for Newcastle target

“He’s very versatile, he misses goals with his left foot, right foot and his head,” Jordan quipped.

And fellow talkSPORT pundit and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness thinks Tottenham should be worried that Werner hits the “most incredible purple patch” and forces Spurs to sign the 27-year-old.

“He needs five opportunities to score a goal, and he had one good season prior to coming here,” Souness told talkSPORT.

“He found it difficult to get goals and I would say nothing’s changed, he’s gone back to Leipzig and this season played eight games and scored two goals.

“He’s a stocking filler, he’s another body. I don’t think he’ll do very well, but having said that, he’s the kind of player that will get three or four chances every game because he’s rapid and gets himself in the right place.

“He’s a player who one year could get 30 goals, and the next five or six, so he could have the most incredible purple patch and then Spurs will have to sign him.

“[Darwin] Nunez falls into that category where he needs too many chances to score a goal, but that may change as he’s a young man, Werner, I don’t see that changing, but he could have a purple patch.”

READ MORE: Premier League games on TV: Spurs on most as photogenic West Ham leapfrog Arsenal in table