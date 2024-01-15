Tottenham transfer: ‘Substantial proposal’ to sign PL star who ‘will be sold’ is ‘prepared’ by Ange’s side

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their interest as they attempt to finalise their ‘third marquee’ January signing.

Spurs have been busy during this month’s winter transfer window as they have signed former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from Genoa. Both players made their Premier League debuts in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

With no European football to contend with, Spurs are well-placed to gatecrash the Champions League places this season as Ange Postecoglou has done a great job since taking over in the summer.

To boost their chances, it was reported last week that Daniel Levy is eyeing a ‘third marquee signing’ and they are understood to be targeting a new centre-midfielder.

After being heavily linked with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in the summer and during the early stages of this transfer window, Tottenham are understood to have turned their attention to Wolves starlet Joao Gomes.

It was recently suggested that Tottenham are planning to ‘invest very soon’ to land Gomes, who was heavily linked with Liverpool before he joined Wolves for around £15m during the 2023 January transfer window.

Having made 18 Premier League appearances this season, Brazilian outlet Gavea News (via Sport Witness) claim Tottenham ‘especially’ are racing to sign Gomes this month.

The Premier League outfit are said to be ‘preparing a substantial proposal’ for Gomes, who is under contract until 2028. It is noted that Spurs intend to offer around £30m for the midfielder.

The report later notes that this offer would be in the region of Wolves’ asking price for Gomes and he ‘will be sold’ if their conditions are met.

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had nothing “concrete” on Gomes but Postecoglou is a “big fan” of Gallagher.

“There has been speculation about Tottenham switching their focus from Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher to Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, with Spurs supposedly not getting much encouragement about being able to sign Gallagher,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“However, as of now I don’t have concrete updates on Joao Gomes. It’s also important to note that Spurs are very happy with the signings they have completed so far so it’s all very calm. On Gallagher, it’s still the same situation. No negotiation between Chelsea and Spurs at the moment; Tottenham like Gallagher and Postecoglou is big fan but they haven’t opened talks so far.

“And one final point on Chelsea and links with a new striker – again, I’m not aware of anything advanced as of now; let’s see what happens next week but nothing is imminent or close so far. Chelsea are still waiting to understand the exact conditions of Nkunku’s latest injury and then they will decide how to proceed, the situation will be clear soon.”