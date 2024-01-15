Tottenham transfer: Two reasons Spurs face snub as they rival Newcastle for Tonali replacement

Tottenham are now rivalling Newcastle United for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this winter, according to reports.

Spurs have been the most active Premier League side in the January transfer market with Daniel Levy already sealing two winter additions.

Timo Werner, who made his debut in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, has arrived from RB Leipzig on a loan deal until the end of the season, while Radu Dragusin has signed from Serie A outfit Genoa for £26.7m.

But they might not be done there with Ange Postecoglou and the Tottenham recruitment team still keen on bringing a new central midfielder to north London before the window closes at the end of this month.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been one of the most heavily linked midfielders but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that it would take a “very big package” for Tottenham to seal a deal in the January transfer window.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “At the moment, the situation is very quiet. Gallagher is an important player for Pochettino. So, I think the only way [for Tottenham to sign him] is to put a significant amount of money on the table, not €30m or €40m, as we’ve seen from the rumours in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Spurs expose Ten Hag, Kompany the ‘joke’ and Guardiola shines

“It has to be a very, very big package. At the moment, we are not at that level of negotiation. The situation is still quiet. The appreciation is still there, but the situation is still quiet.”

And now Tottenham are also looking at other targets with Man City’s Phillips emerging as one option with the Northern Echo claiming Spurs are ‘rivalling’ Newcastle ‘in the battle to sign’ the England international.

Phillips has not started a Premier League match this season with four substitute appearances to his name and it looks likely he will leave Man City before the end of the transfer window.

It is understood that Phillips is ‘keen to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan this month in an attempt to safeguard his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euros in Germany’.

However, the Citizens are ‘refusing to lower their demands for a £7m loan fee and are also keen to secure an agreement for a guaranteed permanent transfer in the summer’ with Newcastle ‘reluctant to agree to either of those demands’.

And that has ‘encouraged other clubs to make advances of their own’ with Tottenham sensing an opportunity and ‘flagged up their potential interest over the weekend’.

But TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are set to miss out on Phillips as ‘a move to London also looks difficult’ for the former Leeds United midfielder.

And ‘a move to keep the player in the north of England is seen as the player’s preference this month’ with Phillips conscious that he has just become a father for the first time and doesn’t want too much upheaval.

Newcastle are now ‘very much seen as favourites’ with City ready to ‘accept a £6m loan fee for the player if the move contained an option to make the move permanent over the summer.’