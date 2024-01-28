Tottenham transfer: Two reasons for Spurs snub revealed after Brentford ‘agree’ £25m hijack

A Tottenham Hotspur journalist has revealed a couple of reasons why Antonio Nusa has opted to sign for Brentford over Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Nusa has enjoyed a breakout season for boyhood club Club Brugge this season as he has grabbed three goals and two assists in his 16 appearances in the Belgian Pro League.

After signing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, it has been heavily reported in recent days that Spurs turned their attention to Nusa and they appeared to be the frontrunners in the race to sign him.

But Tottenham have missed out on Nusa as the teenage winger has an agreement in place to sign for Premier League rivals Brentford.

Confirming this news via X, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Brentford have just reached an agreement with Club Brugge to sign Antonio Nusa. Deal in place for fee in excess of €30m (£25m) package.

“Green light ready also on player side, he’s staying at Brugge until June then join Brentford in June. Time for formal steps now.”

In response, Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Nusa has opted to join Brentford as he was “guaranteed regular starts” and a move to Spurs would be “too big a step in his development” at this point.

“Understand Antonio Nusa chose Brentford because he was guaranteed regular starts there,” Gold tweeted.

“Spurs held talks but for a raw but talented teenager not starting regularly for Club Brugge yet, they couldn’t offer such guarantees for next season with their current squad.

“The player and his camp also felt that moving to one of the bigger clubs was too big a step in his development at this point. Very talented youngster though and should reach that level.”

With a deal for Nusa now off the table, Tottenham could opt to step up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

A report from Football Insider claims ‘Chelsea will be forced to sell a big-name star this month to fund any January business’. They explain.