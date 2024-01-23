Tottenham line up ‘two new signings’ as transfer expert tips Levy to ‘lowball’ a ‘desperate’ Chelsea

Tottenham have lined up two more new signings before the end of the month in an effort to help push Ange Postecoglou’s side up the league, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window with two incomings and seven outgoings over the past few weeks.

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has completed a move from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, while Romania international Radu Dragusin joined in a €30m deal from Serie A outfit Genoa.

Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Ashley Phillips have all left on loan deals until the end of the campaign, while Hugo Lloris joined Major League Soccer side LAFC on a permanent basis.

But it seems like Tottenham are far from done with the transfer deadline fast approaching and Football Insider claim that Spurs are ‘confident of agreeing two more signings this month’.

There have been rumours today that Newcastle United are looking to ‘hijack’ their deal for Antonio Nusa – but Football Insider insist Spurs are still ‘in pole position’ for the Club Brugge winger.

Football Insider add that Tottenham ‘also remain in discussions to sign a new midfielder and are working hard to complete a deal before the window shuts on 1 February’.

Spurs have ‘prioritised recruiting a central midfielder this month’ and have ‘held talks for a sensational move for Conor Gallagher‘ with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who now looks set to sign for West Ham, also emerging as a potential target.

And journalist Paul Brown thinks that Tottenham will go back in for Gallagher before the end of the transfer window and expects Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to “lowball” Chelsea for the midfielder.

“So sources at Tottenham were very quick to come out and deny that any talks have taken place between the clubs for Conor Gallagher, but we do know that the club like Gallagher a lot It wouldn’t surprise me if Daniel Levy tries a lowball offer towards the end of the window just to test Chelsea’s resolve,” Brown told GiveMeSport.

“Because Chelsea are asking quite a lot of money for Conor Gallagher, and I don’t think Spurs are going to spend that kind of money on anyone this month. But as we get closer to the end of the window, we’ll start to see just how desperate Chelsea are to bring some cash in by the end of January.

“I think that is what the Spurs’ strategy might be here. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if you see some action for Gallagher in the last couple of days of the window.”