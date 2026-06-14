Tottenham are set to launch a “a slightly improved offer” for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, according to one transfer expert.

Spurs have flown out of the traps in the summer transfer window with the signings of Premier League defenders Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers.

The Tottenham hierarchy are looking to make sure they don’t face the same relegation trouble again after they survived the drop on the final day of the season.

18th-placed West Ham finished just two points behind Tottenham and were relegated to the Championship with Spurs now making a habit of flirting with the trap door.

And Spurs look likely to make a third signing soon if they can agree a fee with Brighton for Van Hecke as they look to bring in another centre-back.

So far Tottenham have had two bids rejected for the Seagulls star and now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that their imminent third bid will be worth around £55m.

READ: Tottenham ‘ahead of’ Liverpool for £39m ‘bargain’ signing amid Van Hecke ‘collapse’ claim

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Spurs will come back with a slightly improved offer of around £55m for Van Hecke.

“Brighton turned down the first two offers because they want to make as much money as they can, but they’re not in the strongest position here.

“There’s a confidence that Tottenham can get this deal over the line because the player is interested in making that move to Tottenham as well and to work again with Roberto De Zerbi.

“There is plenty of optimism on Tottenham’s side and on the player’s side that a deal can be reached which is encouraging for Spurs that he wants to make the move.

“So I expect that third bid for Van Hecke will be pretty imminent.”

There have been rumours that Brighton could demand as much as £70m for the Netherlands international but Rafael van der Vaart insists it would be “a really great step” for his compatriot.

Van der Vaart said: “Whether he’ll ever reach that level (Van Dijk and Ake) remains to be seen.

READ: Liverpool star ‘announces’ decision to leave as Tottenham ‘lead race’ to sign him with £60m ‘offer’

“But it’s certainly a very logical move. Spurs have had a disastrous season, finishing below Brighton, but Spurs are a much bigger club than Brighton.

“So that would be a really great step in that lad’s development, to be able to train there under Roberto De Zerbi. I think he should definitely go for it.”

On the transfer, Van der Vaart added: “It could well turn into a very long-drawn-out process. I think that’s a great deal to ask for a player like Jan Paul van Hecke.”

Spurs reject two bids for Luka Vuskovic – Romano

Tottenham have also been receiving offers for their own centre-back from Brighton with Fabrizio Romano revealing that two bids for Luka Vuskovic have been turned down.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham [have] rejected two bids from Brighton for Luka Vuskovic. Tottenham already said no to 35million euros (£30m). My understanding is that the player would consider this opportunity [if a deal could be agreed].

“Luka Vuskovic has several opportunities, several proposals, not only from Brighton but the player could be option to this option, to join Brighton, eventually, if Tottenham decide to proceed [with a deal].

“But my understanding, again, is that, at the moment, there is no agreement club-to-club. Tottenham have already rejected two proposals for Vuskovic, again the last one was 35million euros and now we have to see if they can be able to convince the club (Spurs) and to find an agreement.”

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