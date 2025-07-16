Morgan Gibbs-White is now the focus at Tottenham

According to reports, a ‘very likely’ outcome of the Morgan Gibbs-White transfer saga has been revealed after Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a blow.

Gibbs-White joined Nottm Forest for an initial fee of around £25m in 2022, with this deal including around £17m in add-ons.

Forest’s decision to sign Gibbs-White has proven a masterstroke as he has grabbed 18 goals and 28 assists in 118 appearances in all competitions over the last three seasons.

The 25-year-old’s immense form for Forest has not gone unnoticed as he’s been heavily linked with an exit in recent months.

Manchester City were initially mooted as a likely destination for Gibbs-White this summer, but they have decided to sign Rayan Cherki as a cheaper alternative.

This left Gibbs-White’s situation up in the air, but Spurs moved quickly to secure the England international last week.

Tottenham were on track to make a statement by securing Gibbs-White and Mohammed Kudus in a double deal worth around £115m, but their move for the Forest star suddenly collapsed.

The north London outfit expressed a willingness to activate the £60m release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract and a medical was lined up before Forest accused their Premier League rivals of ‘tapping up’ the versatile attacking midfielder.

In recent days, this situation has gone quiet, but a report from Football Insider has provided a fresh update.

The report claims Gibbs-White is ‘very likely’ to secure a move to Spurs before this summer’s transfer window closes amid his ‘willingness’ to sign for the Big Six club.

Gibbs-White’s stance and Forest lack of ‘legal standing’ are mooted as key factors. The report adds:

‘The deal was dramatically halted when Forest reported Tottenham to the Premier League for allegedly ‘tapping up’ their player. Despite the controversy, sources say that the move will be finalised by the end of the transfer window. ‘The Nottingham-based side’s complaints about the way Spurs have approached their midfielder are expected to hold up the deal. As the release clause has been triggered though, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have very little legal standing to prevent the deal going through.’

This is despite Sky Sports reporting on Tuesday evening that Forest have ‘threatened Tottenham and the player’s agent with legal action’.

Sky Sports claimed: