Tottenham transfer: Wonderkid to ‘choose between’ Spurs and Euro giants ahead of ‘most expensive’ deal

Lucas Bergvall has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are fighting FC Barcelona in the race to sign 17-year-old Lucas Bergvall from Swedish outfit Djurgardens IF.

The teenager is regarded as one of the best young talents in Swedish football and he has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

The midfielder has already made 29 senior appearances for Djurgardens and he’s grabbed four goal involvements. His form at club level earned him his full debut for Sweden earlier this month.

Bergvall was initially expected to make the move to La Liga giants Barcelona but it was claimed earlier this week that Tottenham are attempting a ‘hijack’.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge tweeted: “Tottenham interested in Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall. Spurs want to beat competition from Barcelona & other top clubs & make him part of their academy. New technical director – Johan Lange – is thought to be driving Spurs’ recruitment.”

Spurs have already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively this month.

On Wednesday morning, Football Insider reported that ‘Tottenham are set to invite Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall to visit their Hotspur Way training ground as they look to lure him to the club this summer’. The report added.

‘The Djurgardens IF 17-year-old is also a target of Barcelona, who are rolling out the red carpet to try and persuade him to join this year. ‘It is believed that Barca are willing to pay £6million plus £2.5million in add-ons for the central midfielder, but Tottenham are in the frame to hijack the deal and are keen to hold talks at the training ground. ‘Djurgardens gave permission for Bergvall to visit Barcelona on Tuesday and have lunch with sporting director Deco along with members of his family.’

A report from Swedish outlet Expressen now claims ‘Bergvall will choose between Barcelona and Tottenham’ after ‘being chased by around 30 professional clubs including Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan’.

It is noted that it has been ‘wrongly’ stated that he has already picked Barcelona, with Tottenham’s hopes boosted by them already having Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski in their squad.

Bergvall will reportedly ‘sign a five-year contract within a few days’ with Djurgardens expected to receive around £16m for him. If a deal goes through for this fee, ‘the midfielder will by far become the most expensive player to leave the Allsvenskan’.

This report comes after Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou told reporters that he cannot see his side doing any more business this month.

Postecoglou said: “Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings.

“Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.