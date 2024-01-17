Tottenham transfers: ‘Agreement’ pursued for ‘marquee signing’ as Spurs look to jump on Arsenal deal

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to finalise another ‘marquee signing’ before this month’s transfer window closes.

Spurs have been the saviours of this winter transfer window as they have signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

Tottenham have also moved swiftly to offload some unwanted talents as Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips have secured loan moves elsewhere.

It was recently reported that Ange Postecoglou’s side are pursuing a ‘third marquee signing’ and they are being heavily linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder was expected to leave the Blues in the summer as the Premier League side streamlined their squad after spending over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s takeover was completed.

As a homegrown talent, Gallagher is viewed as an ideal sellable asset and he was pursued by Tottenham and West Ham in the summer.

Gallagher has been a key player for Chelsea this season as he has made 20 Premier League starts and has captained his boyhood club for most of this campaign.

But with Chelsea looking to ease their Financial Fair Play issues and Gallagher out of contract in 2025, talk over the midfielder leaving is not going away and he is still on Tottenham’s radar.

Football Insider are reporting that ‘Tottenham are continuing to work on a marquee deal for Chelsea midfielder Gallagher’.

The report claims Spurs ‘have not given up hope of securing an agreement with their London rivals before the January transfer window ends’. They explain.

‘Talks are continuing over a potential transfer by the 1 February deadline. ‘However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that “it’s a complex deal” and Tottenham face a lot of work ahead to get it over the line.’

Gallagher is not the only player being targeted by Tottenham as they have also joined the race to sign Arsenal target Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

After coming close to joining Chelsea in the summer, Olise penned a new Palace contract which is understood to include a release clause worth over £50m.

Olise has been in fine form since returning from injury as he has five goals and an assist in his nine Premier League appearances.

A report from HITC claims ‘the player’s representatives have fielded enquiries and interest from Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea’. The report adds.