Tottenham transfers: ‘Favourite’ Kane successor revealed after club say ‘no’ to Spurs signing ‘request’

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have picked out Feyenoord standout Santiago Gimenez as their ‘favourite’ option to replace Harry Kane.

Spurs did not sign a natural replacement for Kane in the summer after the Englishman completed his move to Bayern Munich for an initial fee of around £82m.

Without Kane, Tottenham have not fared too badly as Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have stepped up their performances.

Despite this, Spurs are still likely to sign a new striker in the coming months and Gimenez – who is also being pursued by Arsenal and West Ham – is understood to be on their radar.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for Feyenoord this season as he has grabbed 21 goals and five assists in his 24 appearances for the Dutch outfit across all competitions.

The Mexico international is setting himself up for a future move to the Premier League and The Times recently revealed that he is valued at around £30m. The report noted.

‘West Ham United are tracking the prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez — although the Dutch club are hoping to fend off interest until the summer. ‘The 22-year-old, who stands at 6ft, is rated at about £30 million and would want guaranteed first-team football to maintain the upward trajectory of his promising career.’

Mexican outlet Medio Tiempo claim Gimenez is Tottenham’s ‘favourite’ option to replace Kane and it is their ‘main priority’ to sign a new striker.

Spurs have already been busy during this month’s January transfer window as they have brought in Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

The Premier League club have also looked to offload several unwanted talents as Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon have secured loan moves elsewhere.

FEATURE: Arsenal, Man Utd should go for it… Every Prem club’s priority in final week of January transfer window

Tottenham are reportedly looking to get one or two more deals over the line before the transfer window closes with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa among their targets.

According to Italian outlet Corriere Bergamo (via Sport Witness), Spurs’ ‘request’ for Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been ‘blocked’ as the Serie A outfit have said ‘no’ to the Premier League giants.

Tottenham’s interest in Ederson – who is under contract until 2026 – is also noted by Calciomercato, who acknowledges that Ange Postecoglou’s side ‘want’ to sign the midfielder.

The 24-year-old’s asking price is yet to be revealed but, understandably, Atalanta are keen to keep him beyond the end of this month. So far this season, he has six goals and an assist in his 27 appearances across all competitions.