Tottenham transfer: Spurs ‘formally contacted’ club ‘on Friday’ over £26m star; Lyon ‘battle’ for Hojbjerg

Tottenham have finally made formal contact with Club Brugge over the potential signing of Antonio Nusa, according to reports in Belgium.

Spurs have been one of busiest sides in the January transfer window with two incomings and seven outgoings so far this winter.

Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Japhet Tanganga and Ashley Phillips have all been allowed to go out on loan, while Hugo Lloris left in a permanent deal to Major League Soccer side LAFC.

That allowed space in the squad for Ange Postecoglou to bring in reinforcements with Timo Werner signing on loan from RB Leipzig before Radu Dragusin swapped Genoa for Tottenham in a €30m deal.

And now Nusa at Club Brugge seems to be one of their top priorities for the remainder of the transfer window with a report a week ago claiming that the Norwegian winger ‘appears to be on his way to Tottenham’ and that ‘barring any surprises’ he would become a Spurs player.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on suggestions Tottenham were advanced over a possible transfer for Nusa with informal conversations taking place.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “So the conversation is ongoing with Club Brugge at the moment and is not yet at the final stage.

“Also because the player doesn’t want to leave in January, so the intention of the player and Club Brugge in this case, is to complete the season together and then let the player leave in the summer transfer window.

“So the plan for Tottenham would be to sign the deal now and let Antonio Nusa stay on loan at Brugge until the end of the season.”

But now Norway’s TV2 insists that Tottenham have now ‘formally contacted’ Club Brugge over the potential move as they look to ‘secure the jewel’ in the winter transfer market.

The report adds that the Premier League side will have to fork out €30m to sign him in this window with Nusa expected to return on loan until the end of the campaign.

There have been rumours over the past week that Newcastle could make a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but now French publication Foot Mercato insist Lyon are now interested.

The Denmark international ‘could well tick all the boxes’ for the Ligue 1 side with his ‘tireless and aggressive’ profile suiting Lyon.

Foot Mercato are positive of Lyon’s chances of getting the midfielder in the winter transfer window but admit the ‘battle promises to be tough’ for the French club.