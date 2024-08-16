Manor Solomon will be loaned out by Tottenham, but Mikey Moore is set to stay in the first team

Manor Solomon will reportedly be loaned out by Tottenham this summer, while 17-year-old attacker Mikey Moore is set to stay in the spot that he could have filled.

Solomon was unfortunately ruled out for the rest of last season at the end of September, having played just five Premier League games. He had started two of those, and assisted twice in a 5-2 win over Burnley.

Following on from the good start he had, Solomon could have continued his form throughout the season, had he remained fit.

But that he missed most of the campaign has hurt him, as the Standard reports he ‘is likely to be loaned out’.

The winger has been surpassed by 17-year-old academy talent Moore, who it’s said will be part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The forward turned 17 in August, and operates either as a left-winger – Solomon’s position – or a central striker. Moore was in red-hot form last season in the under-18 Premier League, bagging 14 goals and eight assists.

He also netted two goals and assisted once in the FA Youth Cup, and has been fast-tracked to the first team from the 18s, having only played two Premier League 2 goals last term.

Moore is believed to have a very high ceiling, and Tottenham have worked hard to keep him at the club, amid interest from a number of Europe’s biggest sides.

Moore scored the winner in the 3-2 pre-season victory over Vissel Kobe during the tour of Japan, showing he is already capable of having an impact at senior level.

He will compete with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Heung-min Son and Richarlison for a place, but will not have to worry about Solomon, in a sign he is now held in higher regard as his development continues.

Fellow academy products Alfie Devine, Ashley Phillips and Jamie Donley will reportedly be loaned out, but Moore has done enough to show he’s worthy of playing in the Tottenham first team.

