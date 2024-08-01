Tottenham transfers: Romano confirms Spurs ‘exploring move’ for Prem striker, ruining Toney plan

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are ‘exploring’ a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, alongside a potential winger addition.

Only two Spurs players reached 10 goals in all competitions last term. That only Heung-min Son and Richarlison managed the feat suggested the club missed Harry Kane in their first season without him since he began playing in 2013/14, after a few loans away from the club.

With creative players such as James Maddison and Brennan Johnson in the side, a top striker is likely to have some joy at Tottenham.

And as per Romano, they are looking at signing a top asset in Solanke, with the insider reporting they are ‘exploring’ a move for the Bournemouth man.

In last season’s Premier League, only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak scored more than Solanke’s 19 goals.

Romano states that Tottenham are yet to lodge a formal bid, and the deal will be a difficult one due to the striker’s key role with the Cherries.

But Spurs are exploring options to bring in a new striker, and Solanke is firmly on the list.

If they are to get him, Ivan Toney will be disappointed. Indeed, a recent report stated the Brentford man wants to join Tottenham, as he is ‘desperate’ to compete for European silverware, and remain in London.

He is said to have identified the north London outfit as the ideal location. But Spurs will only be able to sign one striker, and might have to sell Richarlison before getting anyone, so if Solanke is signed, Toney will not be.

Romano also reports that a new winger is a potential for Tottenham this summer.

It has been reported that they have recently intensified their efforts to get Wolves man Pedro Neto through the door, having dropped back from Eberechi Eze due to a failure to come to an agreement with Crystal Palace for his transfer.

The signings of Neto and Solanke – two experienced Premier League players who were directly involved in a combined 33 top-flight goals last season – would be great additions to the squad, and the signings already made by Tottenham this summer.

They have brought in three 18-year-olds, in Archie Gray, Min hyeok-Yang and and Lucas Bergvall, so adding some experienced players who can slot straight into the first team is the next port of call for Ange Postecoglou.

