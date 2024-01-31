Tottenham transfers: Spurs ‘move to sign three players’ after being ‘hijacked’ with ‘rising stars’ eyed

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign three more players before the January transfer window closes on Thursday night.

Spurs have been active during this month’s transfer window as they have signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

Speaking earlier this week, Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou admitted that they are “unlikely” to do any more business.

“Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.

“I’ve enjoyed working with (technical director) Johan (Lange) and his team. I am sure going into the summer we’ll be in a good place to make sure we again try to take advantage of the fact we can make our squad and team stronger for what is ahead.”

Despite this, Football Insider are reporting that the Premier League side have ‘made moves to sign three players’ and it is said that ‘they could still make a late senior signing this month after losing out on Antonio Nusa’, who has been the subject of a ‘hijack’ by Brentford.

The report claims ‘Spurs are in the market for multiple rising stars and have made enquiries for at least three this month’ with them ‘looking to utilise buy-to-loan deals as they plan for their future’.

Earlier this week, journalist Luke Edwards claimed a bid of £50m for long-term Spurs target Conor Gallagher “would be accepted” by Chelsea.

“It’s really interesting. I said that it would be complete and utter madness for Chelsea to sell the player they have given their captain’s armband to under Pochettino,” Edwards said via BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily.

FEATURE: Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal, Rashford to PSG… Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club

“But it comes down to business logic. He has 18 months left on his deal and he has been made available, a soft availability is what I call it. The world of football has known Conor Gallagher, if you pay the right money he will be allowed to leave.

“Tottenham have had a long-standing interest, Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit, and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t.

“I just wonder, if Tottenham put in a £40 or £50 million bid, probably £50 million for Conor Gallagher, it would be accepted.

“I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline-grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month.

“If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”