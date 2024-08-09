Three-month Tottenham transfer saga finally ends as Romano confirms Brazilian’s exit

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Emerson Royal will leave Tottenham for AC Milan, with the club finally agreeing to let hi go three months after he said yes to the project.

Emerson has been used as a fringe player at Spurs of late. Pedro Porro is the preferred right-back, and were it not for injuries across the entire defence last season, Emerson would not have played as many as the 22 Premier League games he did.

This summer, interest in him from Milan has been rife, and Tottenham have been on the hunt for a new right-back, with Issa Kabore viewed as a good option.

According to Romano, Emerson reached an agreement on personal terms with Milan in May, having overlooked four or five proposals to move there.

And three months down the line, the insider states an agreement between the two clubs has finally been struck.

Emerson will reportedly move for a total package ‘in excess’ of €15million (approx £13million).

Daniel Levy has seemingly compromised on his initial view of the transfer, after multiple attempts from Milan to sign Emerson were knocked back.

TEAMtalk reported recently that after a bid of around £13million was knocked back, there had been no contact between the two clubs for weeks.

That’s as Tottenham were not willing to sell the Brazilian for such a low fee.

The report stated that they were holding out for around £21million in order to let him go. While it’s not clear, that Romano only states the accepted bid is ‘in excess’ of the £13million mark, there’s a chance it’s not an awful lot higher than that.

In any case, the insider’s famous ‘here we go’ is almost always a sure-fire way of knowing that a move will happen, so it will likely only be a short period before Emerson has travelled to Milan and been confirmed as their player.

