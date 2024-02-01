Tottenham transfers: €15m signing completes Sevilla medical as winger snubs third Spurs loan

Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz have both been linked with transfers on deadline day.

Bryan Gil will not leave Tottenham on deadline day, unlike Alejo Veliz, who will join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports.

Veliz joined Spurs from Argentine side Rosario Central for €15million in August 2023.

The 20-year-old has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring once.

Minutes have been hard to come by under Ange Postecoglou – who will not be considering selling the young striker due to the potential he has – and with Timo Werner joining on loan, it will be even more difficult for Veliz to get on the pitch.

A loan move to La Liga giants Sevilla is now close to completion, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Thursday evening that Veliz is ‘in Sevilla’ after completing his medical.

The Argentine youngster will join the Spanish side on loan with ‘no buy option’ included, Romano has confirmed.

Meanwhile, Spanish winder Gil will stay at Spurs amidst speculation he could leave north London on deadline day.

He has previously been linked with Lazio – along with 100 other wingers – but a move has not come to fruition.

Romano says the 22-year-old does not want to leave Spurs on loan for the third time.

‘Understand Bryan Gil has not changed his mind, he’s staying at Tottenham despite many links,’ Romano wrote on X.

‘Gil never wanted to make another loan move in January and this hasn’t changed so far. Bryan, happy at Spurs and ready to do his best for THFC.’

READ MORE: Most creative players of the Premier League season of 2023/24

Gil was an unused substitute for Wednesday night’s Premier League victory over Brentford.

It was an entertaining night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where beef between wind-up merchant Neal Maupay and James Maddison was born.

Maupay performed Maddison’s dart throw celebration and there were a few afters between the two players.

After his side’s win, Ange Postecoglou told his players to concentrate on their football rather than a war of words.

Asked if Maupay’s darts celebration had fired up his team, Postecoglou replied: “I hope not because that’s exactly what I’m talking about.

“I’m not a fan of it. I don’t like the whole bravado, pushing people around. If you’re that brave about things, my players and their players, get into a UFC cage and I’ll see how brave they are.

“We’re out there to play football and that’s what I want our guys to do, focus on playing football and they shouldn’t get motivated by things that aren’t really that important to us.

“Like I said, we got sucked in first half. Second half was better.

“I think we started the game well, started with good intensity and good tempo, obviously they score and then we lost our way.

“We lost focus. I was a bit frustrated with our inability to stay disciplined, just too many stops and starts, it kind of plays into their hands, lots of set pieces and throw ins.

“We spent more time talking to the referee than playing the game. I was a bit frustrated we lost our real clear focus.

“Second half, I think for 25-30 minutes we were outstanding, scored three great goals and probably should have had a couple more.”

READ NEXT: Premier League table of points claimed from losing positions