According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur face a significant ‘compensation bill’ to pay Ange Postecoglou if/when they sack the head coach.

Postecoglou has been under intense scrutiny over the past season as Tottenham massively dropped off in the Premier League after they came close to Champions League qualification at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Injuries have ravaged Spurs over the past season, but their performances have been far from good enough as they finished 17th in the Premier League.

Spurs sacrificed the Premier League as they put all their eggs in the Europa League basket during the run-in and, luckily for them, this paid off as they beat Man Utd in the final to end their trophy drought, secure Champions League football and earn a huge injection of cash.

Still, it was reported ahead of the final that the north London outfit had decided to part ways with Postecoglou ‘regardless’ of what happens against Man Utd.

Postecoglou’s exit is yet to be announced, but a recent report reinforced previous claims that they have ‘decided to sack’ the former Celtic boss.

While sacking Postecoglou would be the right call, it is a difficult decision considering he has fan support after their Europa League triumph.

A report from The Telegraph insists Daniel Levy is ‘facing one of his hardest decisions’, but ‘clarity is expected soon’ and the Postecoglou sack ‘bill’ has been revealed.

Last week, it was suggested that Spurs face paying up to £7m to get rid of Postecoglou, but this new report claims Levy will have a ‘compensation bill of around £4m’ and this would be ‘on top of the £2m bonus’ the head coach received for ending their trophy drought.

The report adds:

‘Postecoglou still has two years remaining on his Tottenham contract and it is understood the terms of his exit before that date were agreed prior to his appointment two years ago. ‘It is understood that Postecoglou has now returned to England from holiday and the expectation is that the Australian will soon be provided with clarity over his future.’

Premier League quartet Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner have been mentioned as possible contenders to replace Postecoglou.

A report from Football Insider claims Brentford boss Frank is in ‘pole position’ to succeed Postecoglou as he has become Tottenham’s ‘No.1 choice’.

Spurs are said to be ‘increasingly convinced’ by Frank, who ‘ticks boxes’ amid his ‘ability to develop players’ and ‘proven record in the Premier League’.

It is also noted that club chiefs have been ‘impressed’ by his ‘staying power’ as one of the longest-serving managers in English football.