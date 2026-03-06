Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Tottenham interim boss Igor Tudor is set to stay for at least one more match as Spurs ‘consider their options’, according to reports.

The north London club are on a terrible downward trajectory and have failed to improve after sacking former Brentford head coach Thomas Frank last month.

Tudor took over from Frank to become interim head coach until the end of the season but there are already huge doubts that he will last the season.

The Croatian has overseen three losses from his first three matches in charge against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, and now faces a Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield sandwiched in between a Champions League double-header against Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham are now just one point away from the relegation zone after West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday and Spurs lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace on Thursday.

And now the Daily Telegraph that Tottenham are ‘considering their options for a second change of manager in a month’ after Tudor has so far failed to raise the levels of his squad.

Tudor ‘will take the team’ against Atletico Madrid next Tuesday and the report explains when Tottenham could make a change if they decide it’s necessary.

The Telegraph adds: ‘After that they have three weeks until their next Premier League game away at Sunderland on April 12, which looks like a natural break for a new manager to be installed. There could also be a Champions League quarter-final first leg to play in that period. Spurs may feel that they cannot wait until after the Forest game, if they are to make a change.’

There is no clear name who will be a frontrunner to take the interim job if Tudor is sacked but the report insists that ‘it is understood that talks have been held about appointing Roberto De Zerbi if they do stay up’ this season.

TalkSPORT also have an update on their own, as they reveal that Tudor ‘will continue as Tottenham manager for the immediate future’.

Intriguingly, the website do mention that former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane is ‘believed to be keen on the job’ if Spurs do ‘decide Tudor is not the right man’ – but the Premier League club are reluctant to make a second change this season.

When asked if Tottenham are going down this season, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Yes.

“This team is terrible. The players are terrible. They’re Championship players. They’re Championship players.

“Pape Sarr is a Championship player. Conor Gallagher. How he played for Atletico Madrid, I’ll never know. He’s been awful. He’s been absolutely awful.

“Souza, who is this kid? He looks like he’s got two left feet. Honestly, it’s embarrassing. Seriously, the team is absolutely awful.

“Mathys Tel. I could have told you. A donkey could have told you last season that he was garbage, a donkey could have told you last season that Tel was not good enough.

“He ain’t good enough. And we signed him on a permanent. It’s unbelievable.”

