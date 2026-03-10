The sacking of Igor Tudor before the end of this season is reportedly ‘inevitable’ on one condition and Spurs have a ‘most realistic’ replacement.

Tudor has had a nightmare start at Spurs, losing his first three Premier League games in charge against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The former Juventus boss was drafted in to make an immediate impact and guide Spurs to safety, but his arrival has arguably made them even worse as their relegation fears have increased in recent weeks.

The north London side have the distraction of a Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but the Premier League is far more important and they travel to face Liverpool at the weekend.

Spurs are currently only one point clear of the relegation zone and could be forced to change their manager for a second time this year if their results under Tudor do not improve soon.

Over the weekend, a report from The Telegraph claimed Spurs are ‘looking at appoint a second manager in a month’ and would make a change if there is not an improvement in the four remaining games before the international break following the home match against Nottingham Forest on March 22.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Tudor’s exit from Spurs before the season is over is ‘inevitable’ if there is not an improvement in this timeframe.

The report explains:

‘Alarm bells are already ringing over his appointment from within the Lilywhites’ hierarchy, and the two-week international break is seen as the ideal time to bring in his successor, if needed. ‘That timescale is seen as a clear opportunity by the board to give a new man some time with his squad, and sources say that if results do not improve by then, a change in the dugout will be “inevitable.”’

The same report names former Spurs player and coach Ryan Mason, who was recently sacked by Championship strugglers West Brom, is the ‘likely’ and ‘most realistic’ replacement for Tudor before the club look to appoint a long-term successor in the summer.

However, a report from our pals at TEAMtalk has named club legend Robbie Keane as an alternative, with the up-and-coming manager sad to be under consideration to replace Tudor.

In the meantime, it is Tudor’s job to spark an upturn and he has acknowledged that they are prioritising the Premier League over the Champions League.

“Every game is important,” Tudor said.

“[A] totally different mentality aspect can be used in this kind of game, so maybe this can help us see which problems we have, and to switch the right way. But always focus on us, to grow as a team, to do things better.

Tudor added: “We need to do our best in terms that we need to grow. Our first aim is the Premier League – this is something that needs to be said publicly. It’s a normal thing.

“[The Champions League] is something extra, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to pass and don’t want to go to the next round.”

