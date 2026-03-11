Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Tottenham are thinking about sacking Igor Tudor before the weekend after Spurs were well beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Tudor’s side found themselves 3-0 down inside 15 minutes at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano with Atletico Madrid taking advantage of a couple of mistakes from Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Tudor took the decision to haul off Kinsky following the third goal with Tottenham managing to limit the damage from there with both sides scoring two more goals as the game ended 5-2.

The interim boss was heavily criticised for his decision to start Kinsky in such a big match and the defeat means Tudor has now lost all four of his first four matches in charge of Tottenham.

And talkSPORT claim that Spurs ‘are considering sacking’ Tudor ‘before the weekend’ with Tottenham now facing a crucial match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The report adds: ‘The club’s hierarchy could already pull the plug on Tudor and look for a third manager of the season.

‘talkSPORT understands Spurs owners the Lewis family have been left disillusioned by Tudor’s impact, or lack of.’

While it’s understood that the Tottenham hierarchy will hold a meeting with the players ‘to determine Tudor’s future at Spurs’ after the interim boss’ disastrous start.

Tottenham are now likely to go out of the Champions League unless they overturn the three-goal deficit at home and Spurs face a battle to stay in the Premier League too, as they sit just a point above the relegation zone.

Tudor has been labelled “a fraud” by former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara with Spurs overall summed up as “nothing short of a disgrace”.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “I’m absolutely embarrassed to be a Spurs fan. I’m embarrassed to be affiliated with this football club. It is nothing short of a disgrace. The manager is a fraud.

“The manager needs to go, sack him at half time. It’s a disgraceful performance from the players.

“The tactics, unthinkable. To set up 3-4-3 against Atletico Madrid is embarrassing. We cannot play that formation.

“He said it’s about experimenting. You cannot experiment in the Champions League playing 3-4-3 and to pick Kinsky….

“Everyone’s saying all of a sudden they’re feeling sorry for this guy… he’s a professional football player. He’s a professional goalie. It’s his job. He can’t kick the ball.

“It’s their job to look through to wear the right footing. Put some studs on, you’re falling over the ball. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

O’Hara added: “I honestly cannot believe I’m sat here watching this garbage. [Micky] Van de Ven should’ve been sent off. He doesn’t want to be out there. They give us a sympathy vote VAR by not sending Van de Ven off.

“This could be 9-0, and to be honest, I hope we get pumped because this manager has got to go and the only saving grace out of anything is that we get pumped tonight.

“The Tottenham board might do something for once and actually sack this guy because he is absolutely shocking. I could do a better job at managing this football club.

“They can’t even pass a ball. They cannot string two passes together. This club is absolutely gone. The players are absolutely gone.

“”They don’t want to be there. They don’t want to play. for this manager. It is nothing short of a disaster. We are going down.

“This club is finished right now, and this is an absolute embarrassment to even watch.”

Continuing his rant, O’Hara said: “What has happened to this club? I can’t watch this anymore!

“I can’t believe how bad we are…this manager is a fraud, he’s the biggest fraud I’ve ever seen, who appointed this guy?”

O’Hara rounded off his outburst by claiming: “It’s a disgrace, the way this club is set up and run.

“He’s got to go, he’s got to get sacked tonight…I want it, if he’s not sacked, I won’t watch Spurs again, the team he picked, it’s an absolute joke.

“You’ve got Kinsky in goal…my nan could tell you that he’s not good enough to play in the Champions League in goal.”