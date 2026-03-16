Tottenham warned against Tudor sack ‘mistake’ as Spurs make latest stance clear

Alan Pardew has warned Tottenham against sacking Igor Tudor after their draw against Liverpool, while the club’s latest stance has been revealed.

Tottenham came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw against the Reds in the 90th minute as Richarlison bundled the ball past Allison.

It ended Spurs’ run of four defeats in all competitions under their new interim boss after Tudor made the worst possible start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There have even been rumours that Tottenham are looking at managers to replace him with a report over the weekend claiming eight coaches are under consideration.

However, our friends at TEAMtalk have now revealed that Tudor is ‘safe’ for the time being with the result against Liverpool buying the Croatian ‘more time in charge as the club continues to assess the situation, with Spurs still planning for the future and weighing up potential successors’ to Thomas Frank.

And former West Ham boss Pardew thinks it would be a “mistake” to sack another manager before the end of the season, especially if you consider the next four Premier League matches coming up.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Richarlison, Ngumoha, Salah, Tudor, Slot and what next?

Tottenham will play Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Wolves in their next four Premier League fixtures and Pardew told talkSPORT: “I genuinely feel that it would be a mistake to make another change personally in the managerial front.

“When you look at the next four games, obviously that was a tough game away, they’ve got a draw. They’ve got Forest at home, Sunderland away, Brighton at home, Wolves away.

“Now, if you wanted four games in the Premier League that were not particularly taxing compared to what you could have, I would suggest they’re ok. So they’ve got a great chance.

“If they’re going to stick with him, then obviously this is the period he has to do the business in my opinion.

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“The last four are not so easy. Aston Villa away, Leeds at home, Chelsea away, Everton at home. But I still don’t see Tottenham going down personally. I think they’ve got too much, I just do.

“I just think the games that they’ve got, the players and staff, although they were very, very short today, the European thing might end and that might do them a favour.”

When asked how he would approach Tottenham’s upcoming match against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest next weekend, Pardew added: “The manager hasn’t won yet, so he’s under a lot of pressure himself. You’ve got two teams under huge pressure.

“Your next two home games, there’s that old cliche about the team has to inspire the crowd and the crowd will then get behind the team etc. They need to, it feeds onto each other.

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