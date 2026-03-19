Tudor slammed for ‘unnecessary’ conduct after Tottenham beat Atletico Madrid

Tottenham interim head coach Igor Tudor has been criticised for walking straight down the tunnel after Spurs beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Tudor’s side put in a good performance against the Spanish side to win 3-2 on the night – but it wasn’t enough to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, as they lost 7-5 on aggregate.

Tottenham managed to grab a 1-1 draw at Anfield over the weekend and now Spurs fans will be hoping that a morale-boosting win over Atletico Madrid could help drag them away from the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

Spurs have been on the floor in recent weeks with Tudor losing his first four matches in charge and there were even rumours that Tottenham could make another quick managerial change.

Despite the win against Atletico Madrid, former Tottenham midfielder Andy Reid was still unhappy with Tudor, who went down the tunnel without clapping the fans at the end of the game.

Reid told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I thought it was a bit unnecessary from Tudor [to walk straight through the tunnel]. He hasn’t had great success yet so you pick up a win tonight, let’s get the fans on board and give them a clap so when they turn up here on Sunday they are behind the team.

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“He’s lost from a tie and is out of the Champions League but he needs to take any positivity he can get. If you look at what Atletico Madrid did, they knew they had the advantage so didn’t really go after the game which gave Tottenham the opportunity to get something.

“It will be completely different on Sunday, two teams that are really struggling to find form.”

Despite being knocked out, when asked if he was happy with the performance, Tudor replied: “It’s nice, the sensation and feelings are mixed, of course. We are out, but as you said, it was a sensation of one very good team on the pitch, one very good performance of the players, the energy, as you said before, was very nice.

“From the first moment, the fans recognised that the team will try to do everything they can do, so from the first moment until the last moment, they were with us, it was beautiful. Thanks.”

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When asked about Archie Gray’s wonderful display against Aletico, the Tottenham interim boss replied: “I agree. He’s a guy, you know the positions he plays everywhere, so probably this position in the middle is, I believe, the best one for him, but he’s playing continually in the right way, in a good way.

“It’s a mix of quality, physically and mentally, to always make the right choices and be humble and have legs to do so. He needs to continue this, he’s still young, so every day he needs a new confirmation. Together with Pape, I see them very well, there’s a quality between these two players.

“The last two games, they really made a difference. But also, I think Xavi was very good, happy for him, showed the talent, it was not easy to play there in the middle, where it’s always difficult, in the front, Mathys also, did good things.

“Kolo as well, behind, so it was a sensation that even we can make it, when it was a foul on Xavi, the referee didn’t give us the foul, that little bit changed the game, but as I said before, we take a good direction as a team and we need to continue.”

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