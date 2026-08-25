Tottenham turn to Algeria international as Liverpool rule out Gakpo transfer

Amine Gouiri and Cody Gakpo have been linked with moves to Tottenham.

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Marseille star Amine Gouiri as a deal for Cody Gakpo looks unlikely, according to reports.

Spurs have already signed Andy Robertson (free, Liverpool), Marcos Senesi (free, Bournemouth), Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m, Brighton), Martin Dubravka (free, Burnley), Mateus Fernandes (£85m, West Ham), Sandro Tonali (£92.5m, Newcastle United) and Savinho (£75m, Manchester City).

Savinho’s team-mate, Omar Marmoush, is also set to sign for Tottenham as Roberto De Zerbi’s side look to bring in more attackers before the transfer deadline.

Their last top target is understood to be Netherlands international Gakpo but they are having some trouble convincing Liverpool to let him to leave.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool could let Gakpo leave if they sign two wingers before the end of the transfer window, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The meeting for Cody Gakpo took place, but do not forget that Tottenham have an agreement with the player.

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“Tottenham agreed personal terms with Gakpo. So now we have to see if Man City will be able to kind of hijack this agreement between Tottenham and Cody Gakpo on the contract and try to reach an agreement with Liverpool.

“But also do not forget that Liverpool are not selling Cody Gakpo until they get two wingers on the market. The top target is Bradley Barcola and then one more.”

However, TEAMtalk are reporting that Liverpool are still ruling out a deal this summer, even if they sign two wingers, as they still need cover for Hugo Ekitike’s injury.

It is understood that Liverpool ‘have no intention of allowing the Netherlands international to leave this summer’ but could entertain a move in January.

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The report adds: ‘The Dutchman is understood to be attracted to Tottenham because Spurs have given him assurances that he would be central to De Zerbi’s plans, with the intention of using him predominantly as a No.9.

‘However, Liverpool sources point to the weekend as further evidence of just how highly Iraola rates Gakpo, with the Spaniard impressed by his attitude and having now made it clear he wants to keep the Dutchman around irrespective of who else the Reds sign before the window slams shut.’

Marseille man could be Gakpo alternative for Tottenham

And now Tuesday’s print edition of Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has revealed that Tottenham could hijack Napoli’s move for Marseille left-winger Gouiri.

Tottenham are presented as a ‘threat’ to the Serie A side’s chances of landing the Algeria international – who is on Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna’s shortlist – with Gouiri ‘highly regarded’ by Spurs.

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