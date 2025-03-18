Ange Postecoglou is under a lot of pressure in north London.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have chosen their two preferred targets to replace head coach Ange Postecoglou with ‘doubts emerging’.

Postecoglou is towards the end of his second season at Spurs and is coming under immense pressure.

The Aussie head coach was praised for his work in 2023/24 as he overhauled Tottenham‘s style of play, and they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

Spurs were expected to step up this season, but they have gone backwards as they have spent most of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Tottenham’s severe injury crisis has been a mitigating factor, but they have still been a massive letdown and Postecoglou is under huge pressure.

Postecoglou is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as their failure in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup have added to their woes.

Spurs were afforded a boost last week as they beat Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar over two legs to progress in the Europa League. However, they crashed down to earth on Sunday, losing 2-0 to London rivals Fulham.

Following this latest setback, a report from The Telegraph claims Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva are Tottenham’s ‘leading contenders if they ‘sack Postecoglou’.

Spurs are said to be considering potential replacements if ‘they feel forced into changing the club’s head coach’.

Tottenham’s Europa League campaign has been deemed ‘critical’ for Postecoglou, though ‘the club have remained supportive of Postecoglou and have been understanding of the injury crisis that was a huge contributing factor to form and results’.

