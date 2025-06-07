According to reports, two ‘major reasons’ were behind Tottenham Hotspur’s unsurprising decision to sack head coach Ange Postecoglou.

It was announced on Friday evening that the Premier League side has parted ways with Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss was under immense pressure during most of the 2024/25 campaign as Tottenham‘s performances fell off a cliff after they finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

Injuries contributed to their downfall, but most of their Premier League performances were far from good enough as they lost 22 of their games and finished 17th.

Spurs also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but their run in the Europa League was a saving grace as they saved their best displays for this competition.

During the run-in, Spurs sacrificed the Premier League to prioritise the Europa League and this paid off as they beat Manchester United in the final to end their trophy drought, secure Champions League football and a huge injection of cash.

Ahead of the final, it was revealed that Postecoglou would be sacked ‘regardless’ of the Europa League outcome and he was put out of his misery on Friday.

Now, a report from reporter Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims two ‘major reasons’ were behind Tottenham’s decision to sack Postecoglou.

It is claimed that the ‘decision driven by Daniel Levy stemmed from concerns over the team’s Premier League form and the unsustainable nature of Postecoglou’s high-intensity system, which has led to a string of injuries’.

‘Sources inside Tottenham’ have also indicated that his ideology contributed to their injury crisis, with his ‘resistance to adapting his coaching methods a significant factor in his dismissal’.

The report adds:

‘The Australian’s training sessions, heavily focused on small-sided games, failed to prepare players — particularly defenders — for the physical demands of their high-line tactics. ‘Sources also explained that the lack of training for long sprints left players vulnerable to muscle injuries, especially hamstrings, as their bodies were unprepared for the “massive loads” during matches.’

Spurs already appear to be making progress in their search for a new head coach, with a report from Football Insider claiming they are ‘closing in’ on Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

A recent report claimed several factors have made Spurs ‘convinced’ about Frank and Football Insider say they are ‘willing to pay’ his £10m release clause.