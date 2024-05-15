Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has been tipped to sign for Manchester City in the future as he “would not look out of place” at the Etihad.

Spurs paid around £43m to sign Van de Ven from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg during last year’s summer transfer window.

Liverpool were heavily linked with the Netherlands international last summer but Tottenham beat their Premier League rivals to the signing while the Reds were focused on rebuilding their midfield.

Van de Ven hit the ground running in the Premier League as he has been one of this season’s breakout stars. He was out of action for over a month with a hamstring injury but has made 28 starts across all competitions.

Tottenham have done pretty good business in recent windows and they certainly appear to be on the up with Ange Postecoglou in charge. They are expected to be busy this summer as they look to give themselves a better chance of finishing in the top four.

They will surely hope Van de Ven has a big role to play for them in the coming years, but he may soon attract interest from elite clubs around Europe.

“He has done an incredible job…”

Ex-Netherlands manager Frank De Boer has lauded Van de Ven, who has “done an incredible job” since signing for Spurs.

“Fantastic, he has done an incredible job. Played for the Dutch national team, became player of the year. The fact that you can play so many games at this level in your first season says something about him I think,” De Boer said on Dutch TV.

De Boer also revealed Van de Ven was on his radar while he was the Netherlands manager between 2020 and 2021. He added: “We knew he was a great talent. He has speed and that’s so important. In addition, he has good technique, that combination makes him a very good defender.”

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Spurs fans would rather Arsenal didn’t win the league and that has blown some tiny minds

👉 ‘I’m watching you’ – Postecoglou launches angry tirade at Tottenham fan during Man City defeat

👉 Tottenham told to hijack ‘sensational bid’ from Aston Villa to sign Grealish from Man City

When asked whether Dutch boss Ronald Koeman should include Van de Ven in his European championship squad, he answered: “I think so.

“He has a weapon: speed. If we want to play with the Dutch team with space at the back… Normally he plays centrally, today [against City], he plays left back. That is also an added bonus. He can really play Dutch football. A very modern central defender.”

Agent Simon Cziommer, who does not represent Van de Ven, thinks two of the defender’s qualities make him an ideal fit for Man City.

“I think if he continues like this, he would not be out of place at City,” Cziommer said.

“Guardiola plays with seven, eight men in front of the ball, leaving you with one/two defenders at the back. Then you need speed and duelling power. And Van de Ven has that.”

READ NEXT: 16 Conclusions on Spurs 0-2 Man City: City almost there after Son miss, Ange meltdown and lots of weirdness

