Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to “nick” a manager from one of their Premier League rivals as they have become “painful” to watch under Ange Postecoglou.

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Spurs appointed former Celtic boss Postecoglou, who was initially lauded for successfully overhauling their style of play to turn them into one of the Premier League’s most entertaining teams.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham challenged for the Champions League places last season, though they narrowly missed out to Aston Villa.

Heading into this campaign, Postecoglou was tasked with taking Spurs to another level, but they have been infuriatingly inconsistent as they sit eleventh in the Premier League after 18 matches.

The North London outfit have lost four of their last five Premier League games and have already been beaten nine times. This run of form has seen Postecoglou become the favourite to be the next manager sacked.

On Boxing Day, Spurs were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. Following this match, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara says they have “fallen apart” and “could drop big time” in the coming weeks.

“We’ve actually fallen apart,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“Everyone is saying we’ve got injuries, and I get that, but if you look at our team today it’s not an injury-hit team. That’s not far off our best, apart from our centre-backs in Romero and Van de Ven.”

“I get we’ve had problems but you can’t keep losing games. It’s happening every week. We’ve lost nine games in the Premier League this season. Only Southampton, Leicester and Wolves have lost more than us. It’s nine games! It’s a broken record.

“We could drop big time. We’ve been having an absolute stinker. Can Ange last?”

O’Hara has also encouraged his former side to steal Fulham manager Marco Silva as Postecoglou is “going to get the sack” if he “carried on being stubborn”.

“Watching Tottenham is painful. Every time we go forward we look exciting, but our defending is abysmal. Full-backs getting caught out of possession high up the pitch,” O’Hara continued.

“Carry on being stubborn and you’re going to get the sack, I don’t care how far you go. You can’t be 11th in the table.”

He added: “I’m starting to come around to the fact that we should nick Fulham’s manager Marco Silva. He’s good. They are organised, have a structure. They haven’t got world beaters, but they have good players.

“All I’m saying is I don’t know if Big Ange can carry on. You can’t lose nine out of 18 games and be the Tottenham manager and get away with it. It can’t continue.”