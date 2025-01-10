Tottenham Hotspur have been told why they should “go and sign” Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher “now” as their “plans should be brought forward”.

Earlier this season, Kelleher was praised for his performances as he filled in brilliantly for Alisson Becker while the Brazil international was injured.

The Liverpool shot-stopper is one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League and he’s proven that he deserves to be a No.1.

Despite this, he has slipped behind Alisson in the pecking order at Liverpool following his return from injury and his long-term future is in doubt.

Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili is joining Liverpool in the summer as he’s been chosen as Alisson’s long-term replacement, while Kelleher likely needs to leave to be a No.1 elsewhere.

Chelsea have been mooted as a potential destination, but Spurs reporter John Wenham – despite the recent arrival of Antonin Kinsky – thinks they should sign Kelleher this month.

READ: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man Utd, Accrington, Kinsky, Guardiola, Bayern Munich



Wenham has urged Tottenham’s hierarchy to “spend some money” as they “need to realise the significance of the situation” they are in.

“If there was a plan to get a genuine alternative to Vicario in the summer, then those plans should be brought forward,” Wenham said.

“The club have got the money to do it now. Therefore, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t. Those in control need to realise the significance of the situation we are in and spend some money.

“For example, it looks as though Kelleher might be available this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive at the club and Alisson likely to stick around. Therefore, go and sign him now, pay the money.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool plot ‘sensational’ swap deal with ‘unsettled’ star among pair tipped to ‘facilitate’ transfer

👉 Liverpool: Slot issues response to transfer ‘rumours’; defends Trent after his first ‘difficult game’

👉 Alexander-Arnold bombshell as Euro giants take ‘firm step’ to beat Real Madrid to Liverpool star



Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock recently explained why he thinks Kelleher “wants to leave” the Premier League giants.

“I don’t think Caoimhin Kelleher will leave Liverpool in January,” Warnock said.

“Giorgi Mamardashvili only joins the club in summer, so they will need two options between now and the end of the season.

“Arne Slot needs to make a decision in the summer however and it’ll be interesting to see what his long-term plan for the two of them is.

“I personally think Kelleher wants to leave the club. He’s someone who wants to play week in, week out and he’s good enough to be doing that. I have to agree with him in that regard – he’s been exceptional for Liverpool and his form has been quite brilliant – apart from that one mistake against Newcastle.

“I know there was a lot of chat about him moving last summer, but the right bid didn’t come in, so let’s see what happens between now and the start of next season.”