Tottenham v Man City: Can Spurs do the double over Pep?

Manchester City have suffered plenty of losses to Liverpool in recent years. But that’s understandable given that the Reds have often battled them for title glory.

But far more curious is how City have struggled against Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola has lost more league games against Spurs than any other opponent in his

managerial career and that tally rose to eight earlier in the season after Tottenham won 2-0 at the Etihad.

Just as hard to fathom is how Spurs could finish third in the elite 36-team Champions League table – four places above City – and yet be so inept in the Premier League.

Tottenham are languishing in 14th place and if third-bottom West Ham keep getting their act together – the Hammers are eight points behind Spurs – then the unthinkable could be on the cards.

Thomas Frank’s side desperately need a win but so do Pep’s City as they bid to reel in Arsenal at the top.

City go into this one four points behind the Gunners.

How to watch Tottenham v Man City

Tottenham v Man City kicks off at 16.30 GMT on Sunday, February 1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

Thomas Frank said in Friday’s press conference that key defender Micky van de Ven is “touch and go”.

Spurs have suffered with injuries all season and Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, Pedro Porro, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur have all been victims in January.

At least Dominic Solanke’s return has boosted Spurs after the striker had been sidelined since August.

Solanke now has two goals in his last three matches after coming off the bench to net in the 2-0 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

Tottenham expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Udogie, Spence, Bissouma, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons; Solanke.

Man City team news

Jeremy Doku will be out for a few weeks after picking up an injury in the 2-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray.

Ruben Dias remains out but will return to training on Monday while Oscar Bobb’s move to Fulham has been confirmed.

However, City have cavalry in the shape of new signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi and both will come back into the team after being ineligible for Europe.

Rodri also returns after being suspended for Wednesday’s Champions League win.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Ake, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Semenyo, Silva, Cherki, Reijnders; Haaland.

Tottenham v Man City stats

– Tottenham have completed the Premier League double over Manchester City nine times so far, more than they have any other opponent. Meanwhile, only Chelsea (10) have done so more against the Citizens.

– Man City have won their last two away league games against Spurs, last winning three in a row between February 1973 and August 1974.

– Tottenham Hotspur are winless in five Premier League matches (D3 L2), their fourth run of 5+ winless games in the last two seasons.

– In the last two seasons, Manchester City rank sixth for points won away from home in the Premier League (46 in 30 games – an average of 1.53 per game). In the two seasons beforehand in 2022-23 and 2023-24, City won the joint most away points (81 in 38 games – 2.13 points per game).

– In the last two seasons, the only ever-present sides to pick up fewer Premier League points than Tottenham (66) are Wolves (50) and West Ham (63), with Spurs’ 31 defeats second only to Wolves (37) in that time.

– Man City faced as many shots as they had themselves last time out against Wolves (11 each).

– Thomas Frank has won just four of his last 22 home Premier League matches, with an identical record (W2 D3 L6) across his last 11 games with Brentford as in his first 11 with Spurs (W4 D6 L12 overall).

Tottenham v Man City predictions

This is definitely a match that can be argued both ways even though the market is clearly in favour of the visitors.

City are 8/11 while Tottenham are 10/3, a price that will appeal to those who believe Spurs can complete another league double over Guardiola’s men.

It’s worth noting, though, that City have in fact won on their last two trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which dilutes the bogey team narrative somewhat.

Tottenham have been dreadful at home this season, taking just nine points from 11 matches, so they have to be opposed.

City’s two recent wins at Spurs were by scorelines of 1-0 and 2-0 and Erling Haaland scored all three goals.

After ending his ‘drought’ with a strike against Galatasaray, there’s scope for a Bet Builder of Man City to win to nil, with Haaland scoring.

The vast majority of City’s wins this season have been when they haven’t conceded and that combo with Haaland pays around 9/2.