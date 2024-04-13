Tottenham defender accused of playing ‘with rollerblades on’ amid Newcastle ‘nightmare’

Micky van de Ven competes for the ball against Newcastle

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven had a first half to forget against Newcastle United and Ally McCoist has said he is playing with “rollerblades on”.

Newcastle scored two goals in two minutes to lead Spurs 2-0 at the break on Saturday afternoon.

Van de Ven might have rollerblades on v Newcastle – McCoist

Alexander Isak opened the scoring after being assisted by Anthony Gordon, with Spurs defender Van de Ven eating grass as the Swede fired the ball past Guglielmo Vicario.

Two minutes later, Gordon doubled the hosts’ advantage by skinning Van de Ven, which is something that has not happened very often to the Dutchman this campaign.

On TNT Sports commentary, former Rangers striker McCoist said he thinks the Spurs defender “might have rollerblades on”.

He said: “What a finish!

“Anthony Gordon does so well, what a first half he has had.

“Alexander Isak holds his run, he bides his time and Micky van de Ven plays him onside – then the finish is exquisite.

“Great goal all-round.

“I think Micky van de Ven might have rollerblades on!”

Meanwhile, Pat Nevin was high in praise of Gordon, who capitalised on some “nightmare” defending from Van de Ven.

“Well done to Anthony Gordon chasing it down and Newcastle doing a high-press,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Micky van de Ven has fallen over again and Gordon doesn’t need to do much.

“Micky van de Ven has had two nightmare moments.

“Ange Postecoglou was furious before the goals, Tottenham have had 68% of the possession and you cannot believe that is the case – Newcastle have been so slick going forward.

“Micky van de Ven is a good player, but he is having a nightmare. He either needs to change his studs, do something different or be substituted off.”

READ MORE: Ranking of clubs by transfer value added of U23s: Arsenal absent as Chelsea ‘project’ bears fruit