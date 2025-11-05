Tottenham hero Van de Ven reveals truth about Frank ‘snub’ with Spence

Tottenham star Micky van de Ven has explained what really happened in the aftermath of their 1-0 loss to Chelsea after being accused of snubbing Thomas Frank.

After the final whistle of their defeat to the Blues, Van de Ven and Spence seemingly ignored Frank’s suggestion that they should go over to the fans.

Tottenham boss Frank then gave the Spurs pair an angry stare as they walked down the tunnel with the clip blowing up on social media.

Micah Richards and other pundits have criticised Van de Ven and Spence with the former Manchester City defender calling them “disgraceful”.

But Van de Ven insists the incident has been blown out of proportion with the Tottenham duo just annoyed at their performance.

Van de Ven said on Tuesday: “Of course it’s the past so I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. Djed and I walked [off], we were just frustrated after the game and everything got really exploded by the media, it was nothing big to be honest. Everyone thinks it was the gaffer, there was nothing to do with the gaffer.

“We were just frustrated after the game because of a bad performance from myself as well. We want to play well and I didn’t play well in my opinion, so I was just frustrated and I just wanted to go quickly inside. As I said it got exploded by the media out of nowhere.”

Spurs defender Van de Ven scored an incredible solo goal in a 4-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday with Frank joking that the centre-back turned into Lionel Messi.

Frank told reporters: “It seems like we had Lionel Messi turned into Micky van de Ven, roaring down from his own goal all the way to the other end and scored a fantastic goal. I think he’s our top scorer in all competitions, so he can keep going. He can keep walking past me if he’s angry after a game!”

Reacting to Tottenham’s performance against the Danish side, Van de Ven added: “The fans were good tonight and I think also it helped that we played a good performance. Saturday was really frustrating.

“We played a derby at home against Chelsea and it’s a massive game for us but also for the fans, we didn’t play really well as a team, it was a bad performance from our side. We needed to bounce back in a positive way and I think we did that really well.”